Cannes 2023: 'Anatomy Of A Fall' Wins Top Prize As Women Dominate The Film Festival

The 12-day-long Cannes Film Festival came to an end on May 27 with the much-awaited award ceremony. The highest honour conferred at the film festival is called Palme d'Or which was awarded to Justine Triet’s directorial Anatomy of a Fall. Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest bagged the Grand Prix Award, which is essentially the runner-up honour.

Anatomy of a Fall wins Palme d'Or Award

The 76th Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday with the Palme d’Or awarded to Anatomy of a Fall. Helmed by Justine Triet, it is only the third time that a woman has won the top recognition at the film festival. The Palme was presented to Triet by Actress Jane Fonda, who noted the “historic” number of women — seven — who had films competing for the top honor.

The Zone of Interest bags runner-up prize

The second biggest honour of the event, The Grand Prix award was conferred to The Zone of Interest. Julia Ducournau presented the award at the ceremony. Directed by Jonathan Glazer, based on the novel of the same title by Martin Amis, is a movie that piercingly divided the crtitcs.

Jury Prize and Best Screenwriter

Aki Kaurismaki’s movie Fallen Leaves bagged the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Yuji Sakamoto won the prize for Best Screenwrite prize for the Japanese movie Monster. The drama movie is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. This is the ninth time a feature by the director has competed at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tran Anh Hung wins Best Director

The coveted Best Director award was conferred to Viatnemese-French director Tran Anh Hung. The Viatnemese-French director bagged the honour for his drama movie The Pot-au-Feu. The French film stars Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel in lead roles.

Best Actor and Best Actress Awards

The next big awards of the night are Best Actress and Best Actor. The 67-year-old, Japanese actor Koji Yakusho won the Best Actor award at Cannes 2023 for his performance in the movie Perfect Days. The Best Actress award was taken home by Merve Dizdar. The actress played the role of a teacher in the Turkish movie About Dry Grasses.