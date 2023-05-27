Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma, Eva Longoria Walk The Red Carpet On Day 11

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 11. Anushka Sharma and Eva Longoria among others graced the ceremony.

Aalokitaa Basu
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut featured a Richard Quinn number with a romantic and ruffled rose-laden bust followed by a silver-lines straight-fit silhouette.

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria walked the Cannes red carpet in a sheer number filled to the brim with shimmery floral and cursive embroidery through its length including the twisted train. 

Mahlagha Jaberi
Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi's simple black silhouette featured a radical twist with the bust cutout looping her neck resembling a noose - this was in sartorial protest of the Iranian regime. 

Tais Araujo
Tais Araujo effortlesly floated down the red carpet in a soft yellow chiffon tent gown with a wispy build. The serpentine necklace added some edge to the otherwise soft look. 

Mica Arganaraz
Mica Arganaraz's sombre red carpet outing featured a slim fit hooded gown with sheer panels trailing down into a chiffon hem. 

Roz
Roz walked the red carpet in a halter-necked floor-length number in crepe-y holographic white. The cincher for the look was the statement gold spider insignia clasping the gown from the back. 

Raissa Santana
Raissa Santana shimmied down the red carpet in her silver ensemble with floor-length fringes adding immense texture and fluidity to her look. 

