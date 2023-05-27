Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma, Eva Longoria Walk The Red Carpet On Day 11

Quick links:
Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut featured a Richard Quinn number with a romantic and ruffled rose-laden bust followed by a silver-lines straight-fit silhouette.
Eva Longoria walked the Cannes red carpet in a sheer number filled to the brim with shimmery floral and cursive embroidery through its length including the twisted train.
Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi's simple black silhouette featured a radical twist with the bust cutout looping her neck resembling a noose - this was in sartorial protest of the Iranian regime.
Tais Araujo effortlesly floated down the red carpet in a soft yellow chiffon tent gown with a wispy build. The serpentine necklace added some edge to the otherwise soft look.
Mica Arganaraz's sombre red carpet outing featured a slim fit hooded gown with sheer panels trailing down into a chiffon hem.
Roz walked the red carpet in a halter-necked floor-length number in crepe-y holographic white. The cincher for the look was the statement gold spider insignia clasping the gown from the back.