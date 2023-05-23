Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: BLACKPINK Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp, Urvashi Rautela Walk Red Carpet On Day 7

Jennie Ruby Jane, Lily-Rose Depp, Urvashi Rautela, and several other stars walked on the Cannes Film Festiva red carpet on May 22 for The Idol screening.

Anjali Choudhury
Cannes 2023
1/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Lily-Rose Depp made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the screening of The Idol on May 22. She wore a black mini-dress with flower details and sheer sleeves. 

Cannes 2023
2/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

BLACKPINK Jennie made her debut at the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a white lace dress with a bell line. She completed her look with a black ribbon on her head and dewy makeup.

Cannes 2023
3/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Julia Fox attended "The Idol" screening during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a sheer gown with bold lipstick. 

Cannes 2023
4/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt flaunted her baby bump on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. She wore a sheer dress with silver detailing around the waist and bust. 

Cannes 2023
5/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Urvashi Rautela emitted Tinkerbell vibes on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. However, she wore the same outfit as Victoria Bonya on day 7 of the festival. 

Cannes 2023
6/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Simi Khadra also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a blue strapless bodycon dress. She paired her ensemble with statement jewellery.

Cannes 2023
7/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Martha Hunt looked incredible at the Cannes Film Festival. The star wore a warm-tone voluminous dress and completed her look with statement jewellery and a bun. 

Cannes 2023
8/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Ashley Graham stunned the paparazzi present at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. She was seen wearing a ruffled dress with a floor-sweeping trail. 

Cannes 2023
9/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walked on the red carpet in a black cut-out ensemble with a thigh-high slit. The outfit had a white bow-like structure around the waist.

Cannes 2023
10/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Cindy Bruna opted for a unique look on the red carpet. She wore a black outfit and teamed it with a black hat and statement jewellery.

Cannes 2023
11/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Weeknd looked dapper on the red carpet as he sported a black suit with a white shirt. She completed his look with a black bow tie.

Cannes 2023
12/12
Image: @21metgala/Twitter

Travis Scott also attended The Idol screening at Cannes. He wore an all-black outfit as he posed for the cameras on the red carpet. He completed his look with his iconic hairstyle.

