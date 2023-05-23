Cannes 2023: BLACKPINK Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp, Urvashi Rautela Walk Red Carpet On Day 7

Quick links:
Lily-Rose Depp made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the screening of The Idol on May 22. She wore a black mini-dress with flower details and sheer sleeves.
BLACKPINK Jennie made her debut at the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a white lace dress with a bell line. She completed her look with a black ribbon on her head and dewy makeup.
Julia Fox attended "The Idol" screening during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a sheer gown with bold lipstick.
The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt flaunted her baby bump on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. She wore a sheer dress with silver detailing around the waist and bust.
Urvashi Rautela emitted Tinkerbell vibes on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. However, she wore the same outfit as Victoria Bonya on day 7 of the festival.
Simi Khadra also made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a blue strapless bodycon dress. She paired her ensemble with statement jewellery.
Martha Hunt looked incredible at the Cannes Film Festival. The star wore a warm-tone voluminous dress and completed her look with statement jewellery and a bun.
Ashley Graham stunned the paparazzi present at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. She was seen wearing a ruffled dress with a floor-sweeping trail.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walked on the red carpet in a black cut-out ensemble with a thigh-high slit. The outfit had a white bow-like structure around the waist.
Cindy Bruna opted for a unique look on the red carpet. She wore a black outfit and teamed it with a black hat and statement jewellery.
Weeknd looked dapper on the red carpet as he sported a black suit with a white shirt. She completed his look with a black bow tie.