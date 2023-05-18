Cannes 2023: BLACKPINK Rose, Gemma Chan, Sara Ali Khan Walk The Red Carpet On Day 2

Quick links:
BLACKPINK Rose marked her maiden Cannes appearance in a sleek YSL number, featuring an asymmetrical halter neckline wrapping over her neck and trailing down the back.
Gemma Chan too sported a halter-necked silhouette which trailed down her back doubling up as a slight train. The pleated body of the gown carried tone-on-tone floral embroidery adding texture.
Sara Ali Khan went the Indo-fusion route in a pearl white satin saree-gown. The look featured a scalloped train with a backless blouse in black and white which matched the dainty saree border.
Ethan Hawke also made an appearance on the red carpet and was seen along side the team of his Cannes film, A Strange Way of Life.
Viola Davis' red carpet appearance featured a pristine white one-shouldered number with slight embellishments. The balloon-sleeved ostrich feathered jacket added drama to the look.
Rahi Chadda went all out in a deep fuscia tuxedo featuring gold emebellishments fading in to an ostrich-feathered hem. The gold and ruby neckpiece tied the look together.
Sara Samapaio's pale orange number featured a midriff-baring ruched bodice along with a trailing chiffon skirt. The one-sided shoulder carried ostrich feather embellishments.
Anja Rubik ditched the ballgown silhouettes in favour of a pearl pink satin shirt with a loop round the back paired with straight-fit black pants.
Iris Law too donned a sheer lace negligee paired with long shorts cinched at the waist with a gold buckle belt. She completed the look with fishnets and short gloves.