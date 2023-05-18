Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: BLACKPINK Rose, Gemma Chan, Sara Ali Khan Walk The Red Carpet On Day 2

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 2. BLACKPINK Rose, Gemma Chan and Sara Ali Khan among others graced the event.

Aalokitaa Basu
BLACKPINK Rose
1/10
@21metgala/Twitter

BLACKPINK Rose marked her maiden Cannes appearance in a sleek YSL number, featuring an asymmetrical halter neckline wrapping over her neck and trailing down the back. 

Gemma Chan
2/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Gemma Chan too sported a halter-necked silhouette which trailed down her back doubling up as a slight train. The pleated body of the gown carried tone-on-tone floral embroidery adding texture.

Sara Ali Khan
3/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Sara Ali Khan went the Indo-fusion route in a pearl white satin saree-gown. The look featured a scalloped train with a backless blouse in black and white which matched the dainty saree border.

Ethan Hawke
4/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Ethan Hawke also made an appearance on the red carpet and was seen along side the team of his Cannes film, A Strange Way of Life

Viola Davis
5/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Viola Davis' red carpet appearance featured a pristine white one-shouldered number with slight embellishments. The balloon-sleeved ostrich feathered jacket added drama to the look. 

Rahi Chadda
6/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Rahi Chadda went all out in a deep fuscia tuxedo featuring gold emebellishments fading in to an ostrich-feathered hem. The gold and ruby neckpiece tied the look together.

Sara Sampaio
7/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Sara Samapaio's pale orange number featured a midriff-baring ruched bodice along with a trailing chiffon skirt. The one-sided shoulder carried ostrich feather embellishments. 

Anja Rubik
8/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Anja Rubik ditched the ballgown silhouettes in favour of a pearl pink satin shirt with a loop round the back paired with straight-fit black pants.

Iris Law
9/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Iris Law too donned a sheer lace negligee paired with long shorts cinched at the waist with a gold buckle belt. She completed the look with fishnets and short gloves. 

Araya Haragate
10/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Araya Haragate brought along a riot of pale pink ruffles in this fun and frilly Giambattista Valli Paris number, a red carpet favourite. 

