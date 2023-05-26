Cannes 2023: Brie Larson, Katherine Langford Walk The Red Carpet On Day 10

Quick links:
Jury member Brie Larson walked the Cannes red carpet on day 10 in a printed Chanel co-ord skirt with a multi-tiered ruffled hem.
Katherine Langford's sheer red carpet ensemble featured extensive drop-embroidery which continued down on to the twisted train.
Ariadna Gutierrez looked svelte in sleek black as a singular shimmery bust embellished the asymmetrical cut of the silhouette. The hip high slit found tonality with the sheer stockings.
Shanina Shaik effortlessly sported this canary yellow off-the-shoulder number featuring extensive yet muted sequin through its length.
Andie MacDowell's red carpet walk featured her in a gingerbread brown satin number featuring a conservative pleated bust embellished with a side-swept knot around the neck, and a straight skirt.