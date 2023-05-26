Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Brie Larson, Katherine Langford Walk The Red Carpet On Day 10

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 10. Brie Larson and Katherine Langford among others graced the ceremony.

Aalokitaa Basu
Brie Larson
Jury member Brie Larson walked the Cannes red carpet on day 10 in a printed Chanel co-ord skirt with a multi-tiered ruffled hem. 

Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford's sheer red carpet ensemble featured extensive drop-embroidery which continued down on to the twisted train. 

Ariadna Gutierrez
Ariadna Gutierrez looked svelte in sleek black as a singular shimmery bust embellished the asymmetrical cut of the silhouette. The hip high slit found tonality with the sheer stockings.

Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik effortlessly sported this canary yellow off-the-shoulder number featuring extensive yet muted sequin through its length. 

Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell's red carpet walk featured her in a gingerbread brown satin number featuring a conservative pleated bust embellished with a side-swept knot around the neck, and a straight skirt. 

Georgina Rodriguez
Shimmer appeared to be a popular pick for the Cannes day 10 red carpet as can be seen with Georgina Rodriguez's form-fitting champagne gold silhouette with a straight bust. 

