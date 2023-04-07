Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Indiana Jones 5 To Johnny Depp's Jeanne Du Barry, Festival Line-up So Far

As the 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes gears up to roll out its red carpet, here's taking a look at the official line-up of films announced so far.

Jeanne du Bary
Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maiwenn, will open the festival under world premiere. Starring Johnny Depp the film is based on the life of King XV's favourite, played by Maiwenn herself. 

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the final installment of the series, starring Harrison Ford in the titular role, will also make its world premiere at the Festival de Cannes.

Killers of the Flower Moon
Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon will mark the director's return to Cannes for the first time since After Hours from 1986.

Asteroid City
Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson, and starring Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and more, is in Cannes lineup this year. Anderson has described the film as a "poetic meditation on the meaning of life".

Strange Way of Life
Inspired by a Portuguese fado song, Pedro Almodovar's 30-minute short, Strange Way of Life starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke plays with themes of friendship and showdown.

