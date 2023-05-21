Cannes 2023: Irina Shayk, Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek Walk The Red Carpet On Day 5

Quick links:
Irina Shayk made a statement at the red carpet on day 5 in her eggplant blue gown with a midriff-baring neckline. The skirt of the gown featured multi-layered short net ruffles down to her feet.
Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet reprising her colours of black and white. The look held structured shoulders and a split satin peplum fastened with a waist band.
Sporting a Rasin purple mermaid cut gown, Salma Hayek's look featured a deep neck, a crimpled and pleated hem and starched pleated ruffle shoulder details.
Team Killers of the Flower Moon-- Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro-- walked the red carpet for the world premiere of their film.
Naomi Campbell's lush watermelon pink train featured an ombre effect with its ostrich-feather detailing by the hem. This was paired with a criss-cross cutout red gown.
Alessandra Ambrossio's A-line gown with full sleeves and a high-neck, featured a sheer body dotted with extensive crystal work.
Sofia Carson went back to a traditional silhouette with a sweetheart necklined bust and a blown out ballgown skirt - all in rose red. The white gloves added an old world charm to the look.
Sara Samapaio's classic bet for the red carpet in black, featured a sheer layer of embroidered net, wrapping around her bust and trailing past the waist.
Natasha Poly's halter-necked evening gown in black, featured a rose fastened at the centre of the collar and broad layers of loose ruffles.
Lorena Rae's shamrock green number featured straight shoulders, a peaking midriff and a draped bottom trailing out in to a stiff hem with a wide thigh-high split.
Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet with husband Jesse Plemons. She kept it classic in a layered black gown with a conservative slit.
Josephine Skriver cut-out black gown in black chiffon with a thigh-high slit retained a Greecian touch with the shoulder detail trailing down as a train.
Jessica Wang's eggshell pink number played with the texture of ruched chiffon within a classic red carpet silhouette featuring a tight bodice and an asymmetrical train going round the neck.
Izabel Goulart's look married an exposed bodysuit with the silhouette of a gown in stark canary red. The sheer bodice stood joined to a low-rise skirt featuring layered pleats with heavy hems.
Grace Elizabeth channeled her inner white swan in a svelt bodice with a split bust line paired with an off-the-shoulders jacket heavy with ostrich feather detailing.
Bruna Biancardi's beige gold number featured a romantic backless built cinched at the waist. The entire volume of the look carred subtle embroidery which continued on to the soft train.