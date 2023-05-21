Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Irina Shayk, Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek Walk The Red Carpet On Day 5

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 5. Irina Shayk, Cate Blanchett and Salma Hayek among others graced the ceremony.

Rest of the World
 
Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Irina Shayk
1/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Irina Shayk made a statement at the red carpet on day 5 in her eggplant blue gown with a midriff-baring neckline. The skirt of the gown featured multi-layered short net ruffles down to her feet.

Cate Blanchett
2/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet reprising her colours of black and white. The look held structured shoulders and a split satin peplum fastened with a waist band.

Salma Hayek
3/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Sporting a Rasin purple mermaid cut gown, Salma Hayek's look featured a deep neck, a crimpled and pleated hem and starched pleated ruffle shoulder details.

Killers of the Flower Moon
4/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Team Killers of the Flower Moon-- Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro-- walked the red carpet for the world premiere of their film.

Killers of the Flower Moon
5/20
@21metgala/Twitter

The team also posed atop the coveted steps of the Palais de Festivals. 

Tobey Maguire
6/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Tobey Maguire too was in attendance, looking dapper in a suit complete with a bow tie. 

Naomi Campbell
7/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Naomi Campbell's lush watermelon pink train featured an ombre effect with its ostrich-feather detailing by the hem. This was paired with a criss-cross cutout red gown. 

Alessandra Ambrossio
8/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Alessandra Ambrossio's A-line gown with full sleeves and a high-neck, featured a sheer body dotted with extensive crystal work.

Sofia Carson
9/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Sofia Carson went back to a traditional silhouette with a sweetheart necklined bust and a blown out ballgown skirt - all in rose red. The white gloves added an old world charm to the look. 

Sara Sampaio
10/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Sara Samapaio's classic bet for the red carpet in black, featured a sheer layer of embroidered net, wrapping around her bust and trailing past the waist. 

Natasha Poly
11/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Natasha Poly's halter-necked evening gown in black, featured a rose fastened at the centre of the collar and broad layers of loose ruffles. 

Mia Regan
12/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Mia Regan's ice-silver slip dress made for a svelte red carpet choice.

Lorena Rae
13/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Lorena Rae's shamrock green number featured straight shoulders, a peaking midriff and a draped bottom trailing out in to a stiff hem with a wide thigh-high split. 

Kirsten Dunst
14/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet with husband Jesse Plemons. She kept it classic in a layered black gown with a conservative slit. 

Josephine Skriver
15/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Josephine Skriver cut-out black gown in black chiffon with a thigh-high slit retained a Greecian touch with the shoulder detail trailing down as a train.

Jessica Wang
16/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Jessica Wang's eggshell pink number played with the texture of ruched chiffon within a classic red carpet silhouette featuring a tight bodice and an asymmetrical train going round the neck. 

Izabel Goulart
17/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Izabel Goulart's look married an exposed bodysuit with the silhouette of a gown in stark canary red. The sheer bodice stood joined to a low-rise skirt featuring layered pleats with heavy hems. 

Grace Elizabeth
18/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Grace Elizabeth channeled her inner white swan in a svelt bodice with a split bust line paired with an off-the-shoulders jacket heavy with ostrich feather detailing. 

Bruna Biancardi
19/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Bruna Biancardi's beige gold number featured a romantic backless built cinched at the waist. The entire volume of the look carred subtle embroidery which continued on to the soft train. 

Anja Rubik
20/20
@21metgala/Twitter

Anja Rubik kept it simple in a pitch black evening gown with the monoshoulder creating an interesting detail creating a rising gap between the bust and the waist. 

