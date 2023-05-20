Cannes 2023: Ishanou Star Kangabam Tomba Elated After Cannes Classics Screening

Quick links:
Team Ishanou addressed the present audience at the film's screening for its debut under Cannes Classics. Here, founding director of FHF, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur can be seen addressing the crowd.
Lead actor Kangabam Tomba also took the mic to share his thoughts and feelings about this new milestone the cult Manipuri film has achieved.
The film was called “a beauty and a revelation", by Laurence Kardish, former curator of the Museum of Modern Art who was part of the audience.
Here, Kangabam Tomba can be seen expressing his joy at the renewed great reception that the 1991 film is now enjoying.