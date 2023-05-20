Cannes 2023: Ishanou Team Returns To Red Carpet After 3 Decades For Cannes Classics Debut

Quick links:
Team Ishanou is currently gracing the Cannes film festival in lieu of the cult Manipuri film being screened at Cannes under the Cannes Classics category.
The team got clicked at the top of the prestigious Palais de Festivals' steps. Actor and politician Khushboo Sundar, who is part of the India delegation, was also part of the picture.
Actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut at the prestigious event this year, took the opportunity to get clicked alongside team Ishanou.
Here, Mrunal is pictured alongside Film Heritage Foundation, founding director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.