Cannes 2023: Ishanou Team Returns To Red Carpet After 3 Decades For Cannes Classics Debut

Team Ishanou is currently at Cannes in lieu of the film being screened at the film festival under the Cannes Classics category.

Team Ishanou
@FHF_Official/Twitter

Team Ishanou is currently gracing the Cannes film festival in lieu of the cult Manipuri film being screened at Cannes under the Cannes Classics category. 

Team Ishanou
@FHF_Official/Twitter

The team got clicked at the top of the prestigious Palais de Festivals' steps. Actor and politician Khushboo Sundar, who is part of the India delegation, was also part of the picture.

Team Ishanou with Mrunal Thakur
@FHF_Official/Twitter

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut at the prestigious event this year, took the opportunity to get clicked alongside team Ishanou.

Mrunal Thakur
@FHF_Official/Twitter

Here, Mrunal is pictured alongside Film Heritage Foundation, founding director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. 

Kangabam Tomba
guneetmonga/Instagram

Lead actor in Ishanou, Kangabam Tomba had also walked the red carpet on day 1, along side minister of state for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga. 

