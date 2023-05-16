Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp Starrer Jeanne Du Barry To Open Festival | All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making his theatrical comeback with the French film Jeanne du Barry.
The film features Johnny Depp as the King of France Louis XV, also known as Louis the Beloved. He became the King of France at the age of 5 and his reign continued until his death in 1774.
The titular character is played by actress Maïwenn. Jeanne du Barry was the last chief royal mistress to Louis XV.
Jeanne du Barry focuses on Jeanne, who was a working-class woman using charm and wit to work her way up the social hierarchy.
However, the film then shows the social pressures and disarray the couple ends up facing, as Jeanne moves to Versailles at the King’s Court.
It is the first film starring Johnny Depp after his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he won.