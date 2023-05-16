Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp Starrer Jeanne Du Barry To Open Festival | All You Need To Know

Johnny Depp is making a theatrical comeback with his French film, Jeanne du Barry. It is slated to premiere at the Cannes 2023 Film Festival on May 16.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making his theatrical comeback with the French film Jeanne du Barry.

The film features Johnny Depp as the King of France Louis XV, also known as Louis the Beloved. He became the King of France at the age of 5 and his reign continued until his death in 1774.

The titular character is played by actress Maïwenn. Jeanne du Barry was the last chief royal mistress to Louis XV.

The film has been written, directed and produced by Maïwenn herself.

Jeanne du Barry focuses on Jeanne, who was a working-class woman using charm and wit to work her way up the social hierarchy. 

When she meets King Louis XV, they fall in love together.

However, the film then shows the social pressures and disarray the couple ends up facing, as Jeanne moves to Versailles at the King’s Court.

Jeanne du Barry premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023.

It is the first film starring Johnny Depp after his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he won.

Upon its release in France on May 16, the film will become available on Netflix only a year and a half later. 

