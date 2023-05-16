Cannes 2023: Masoom Minawala, Niharika NM To Walk The Red Carpet Again

The 76th Festival de Cannes will be commencing its annual celebration of cinema shortly. Several big names from across the world are currently flocking to the French Riviera to walk the prestigious red carpet and partake in the event. Among these names are also social media influencers and digital content creators, Masoom Minawala and Niharika NM.

Masoom Minawala at Cannes

Masoom Minawala announced her impending presence at the international Cannes Film Festival with an elaborate Instagram reel centred around her and son Zavi's flight to the French city. The reel captured her experience of flying with a baby on board and ended with a shot of the airport televisions flashing 'Festival de Cannes' along with its official logo. Only referring to Cannes 2023 in passing, part of Masoom's caption for her reel read, "Taking on one of the biggest events of the year with my little one by my side was something I could have never imagined doing in my wildest dreams! But here we are, proving that sometimes you just have to believe in yourself and take that leap of faith". This will be Masoom Minawala's fourth time at Festival de Cannes.

Niharika NM at Cannes

Niharika NM made her Cannes debut in 2022 and within the year will be marking her second appearance at the prestigious event. The content creator has reportedly collaborated with an Indian designer who will be dressing her for each of her Cannes appearances in congruence with Anaita Shroff Adajania. This is the second time Niharika and Anaita will be working together. The latter had dressed Niharika for her television debut in a popular chat show prior to this.

The 76th Festival de Cannes will be taking place between May 16 to May 27. Much like every year, this year too, many Indian celebrities will be marking their presence at the event. This includes the likes of Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar to name a few.