Cannes 2023: Michael Douglas, Naomi Campbell, Elle Fanning Walk The Red Carpet On Day 1

Naomi Campbell shimmered down the the Cannes red carpet on day 1 in a monotone silver sequined centre-knotted gown. She wore her hair straight in her signature style making for a thorough sleek look.
Elle Fanning's red carpet appearance featured a butterfly-inspired bodice with a layered waist from which trailed her blush pink organza ballgown.
Uma Thurman added flair to her simple satin evening dress in pale rose gold with her satin jacket in wine red doubling up as a train. The matching collar-choker added some colour-coded edge.
Fan Bingbing made a subtle yet unique statement in this traditional ballgown silhouette featuring a rather eccentric pattern - full-sized tigers among the sparse teal-colured wilderness.
Marrying a muted maroon with lots of shimmer, Alessandra's svelte gown featured a hooded cape complimented with a bejweled tie.
Guan Xiaotong cinched her panneled and pleated black satin ballgown with a beaded ivory bust adding a pop of colour with some bright red lips.
Paola Turani's fitted evening gown in muted eggshell pink featured fern embroidery in the same shade. This trailed down towards a hemline of ostrich feather which continued onto the slight train.
Esha Gupta's risque Cannes debut featured a flowy silhouette with a plunging neckline and almost hip-highs slit. The soft white number also held sheer floral detailing as an asymmetrical lapel.
Cindy Bruna ditched the traditional silhouette in favour of an oversized grey pantsuit. The standout detail featured sheer black gloves from one of which emerged a similarly ruffled trail.