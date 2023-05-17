Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Michael Douglas, Naomi Campbell, Elle Fanning Walk The Red Carpet On Day 1

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 1. Michael Douglas, Naomi Campbell and Elle Fanning among others graced the ceremony.

Aalokitaa Basu
Naomi Campbell
@21metgala/Twitter

Naomi Campbell shimmered down the the Cannes red carpet on day 1 in a monotone silver sequined centre-knotted gown. She wore her hair straight in her signature style making for a thorough sleek look. 

Elle Fanning
@21metgala/Twitter

Elle Fanning's red carpet appearance featured a butterfly-inspired bodice with a layered waist from which trailed her blush pink organza ballgown. 

Uma Thurman
@21metgala/Twitter

Uma Thurman added flair to her simple satin evening dress in pale rose gold with her satin jacket in wine red doubling up as a train. The matching collar-choker added some colour-coded edge.

Fan Bingbing
@21metgala/Twitter

Fan Bingbing made a subtle yet unique statement in this traditional ballgown silhouette featuring a rather eccentric pattern - full-sized tigers among the sparse teal-colured wilderness.

Alessandra Ambrosio
@21metgala/Twitter

Marrying a muted maroon with lots of shimmer, Alessandra's svelte gown featured a hooded cape complimented with a bejweled tie. 

Guan Xiaotong
@21metgala/Twitter

Guan Xiaotong cinched her panneled and pleated black satin ballgown with a beaded ivory bust adding a pop of colour with some bright red lips.

Paola Turani
@21metgala/Twitter

Paola Turani's fitted evening gown in muted eggshell pink featured fern embroidery in the same shade. This trailed down towards a hemline of ostrich feather which continued onto the slight train. 

Esha Gupta
@21metgala/Twitter

Esha Gupta's risque Cannes debut featured a flowy silhouette with a plunging neckline and almost hip-highs slit. The soft white number also held sheer floral detailing as an asymmetrical lapel.

Cindy Bruna
@21metgala/Twitter

Cindy Bruna ditched the traditional silhouette in favour of an oversized grey pantsuit. The standout detail featured sheer black gloves from one of which emerged a similarly ruffled trail. 

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones
@21metgala/Twitter

Michael Douglas also walked the red carpet on day 1 with wife Catherine and daughter Carys as his dates for the night. While Catherine went bright in red, Carys opted for a fitted sheer white number.

