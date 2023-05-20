Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Carla Bruni Walk The Red Carpet On Day 4

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 4. Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett and Carla Bruni among others graced the ceremony.

Rest of the World
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Natalie Portman
1/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Natalie Portman shimmered down the Cannes day 4 red carpet in a sheer layered midnight blue number. The evening gown featured ombre tones with steely glitter washing down her legs. 

Cate Blanchett
2/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Cate Blanchett walked the Cannes red carpet on day 4 in a white A-line silhouette held sparkly pockets below the waist with a black trainwrapping over her shoulders clasped at the waist with a belt.

Carla Bruni
3/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Carla Bruni's dusty purple high-low number featured a silverine bodice and a fan pleated skirt leading out to a trailing side-swept train. 

Didi Stone
4/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Didi Stone walked the red carpet in a pale silver corset with a knotted satin skirt fastened below the waist.

Karena Ng
5/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Karena Ng chose a thoroughyl pale pink number made of a midriff-baring plunging neckline, off-the-shoulder ruched sleeves and a heavily textured draped ballgown skirt. 

Han DanTong
6/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Han DanTong's black off-the-shoulder's co-ord carried a glistening, all-encompassing bow at the back which also proceeded on as a slight train. 

Tang Wei
7/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Tang Wei's ballgown featured a scalloped bustline as well as a thigh-high slit - also lined with a scalloped hem. White and watercolour-esue blue and pink softly splashed themselves across the volume.

Karidja Toure
8/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Karidja Toure walked the red carpet on day 4 in a halter-necked svelte white number holding a sparkle-lined cutout above the bust.

Patricia Contretas
9/10
@21metgala/Twitter

Patricia Contreras chose white as her colour of the night, letting her statement diamond pieces do all the talking. 

Elle Fanning
10/10
@ellefanning/Instagram

Elle Fanning spent her fourth day at Cannes wrapped in a Pacco Rabane midi with a metal body and light-catching silver tassles in layers. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya pregnancy: Know the love story of parents-to-be

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya pregnancy: Know the love story of parents-to-be
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes: The many looks of the actress in the last 2 decades

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes: The many looks of the actress in the last 2 decades
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com