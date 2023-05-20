Cannes 2023: Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Carla Bruni Walk The Red Carpet On Day 4

Quick links:
Natalie Portman shimmered down the Cannes day 4 red carpet in a sheer layered midnight blue number. The evening gown featured ombre tones with steely glitter washing down her legs.
Cate Blanchett walked the Cannes red carpet on day 4 in a white A-line silhouette held sparkly pockets below the waist with a black trainwrapping over her shoulders clasped at the waist with a belt.
Carla Bruni's dusty purple high-low number featured a silverine bodice and a fan pleated skirt leading out to a trailing side-swept train.
Didi Stone walked the red carpet in a pale silver corset with a knotted satin skirt fastened below the waist.
Karena Ng chose a thoroughyl pale pink number made of a midriff-baring plunging neckline, off-the-shoulder ruched sleeves and a heavily textured draped ballgown skirt.
Han DanTong's black off-the-shoulder's co-ord carried a glistening, all-encompassing bow at the back which also proceeded on as a slight train.
Tang Wei's ballgown featured a scalloped bustline as well as a thigh-high slit - also lined with a scalloped hem. White and watercolour-esue blue and pink softly splashed themselves across the volume.
Karidja Toure walked the red carpet on day 4 in a halter-necked svelte white number holding a sparkle-lined cutout above the bust.
Patricia Contreras chose white as her colour of the night, letting her statement diamond pieces do all the talking.