Cannes 2023: Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson Walk The Red Carpet On Day 8

Quick links:
Scarlett Johansson walked the red carpet for Wes Anderson's Asteroid City premiere with husband Colin Jost. Scarlett kept it simple in sunlit pink sheath gown with white bust details.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's draped white gown stood fastened by her waist with a glimmering brooch matching the shimmery bustline details, below which began the trailing thigh-high slit.
Asteroid City star Maya Hawke walked the red carpet in a juniper green midi-styled slip gown with a structured skirt. The sky blue elbow gloves and ankle-length white boots added eccentricity.
Jury member Brie Larson ditched the gown for a mid-length Gatsby-esque dress with salt and pepper embroidery across the torso and a two-tiered lace and tulle detailed hem.
Fan Bingbing went all out with her Ostrich feather gown with a massive two-tiered detail forming a shroud at the back of the silhouette. The look stood cinched with a velvet bow band across the waist.
Jasmin Tookes looked svelte in red satin with a bouquet of velvet red roses emebllishing her asymmetrical bust line. The rose detailing gave way to a straight train trailing behind her.
The standout detail in Kimberley Garner's straight-fit gown was its mermaid hem made up of crepe-textured multi-layered tulle.
Anais Demoustier kept it simple in an A-line straight fit gown paired with a classic trailing drape around her neck.
Frida Aasen's bright cerulean blue number featured a draped torso with asymmetrical cutouts trailing into a flowy crepe-pleated skirt.
Marianne Fonseca's sheer net number with grey blue tones weighed heavy with the detailed lapis and arctic blue bead work around the plunging bust line and legs.
Julia Garner's parakeet green gown featured a criss-crossed bodice fashioned as a halter neck which trailed on down as a train. The pleats hanging tight from the torso added to the draped illusion.
Cindy Mello's all-white look featured a clean halter neck and a ruched waist placed just above her almost hip-high slit.
Georgia Fowler's two-toned red carpet look featured a strapless shimmery bodice in silver followed by a scarlet red satin skirt with the waist trailing on as a dual train.
Leonie Hanne's soft baby pink slip gown in satin stood heavily emebllished by her massively standout rose-embroidered jacket complete with subtle feather details. The jacket also doubled up as a train
Charlotte Le Bon's red carpet ensemble featured a black Victorian shirt with a brooch by the neck. This was paired with sheer black flare-hemmed pants.
Tina Kunakey showed how to go subtle in shimmer with her high-neck form-fitting gown in matte silver. The subtle mirror work across the length of the gown added some shine as she posed.
Lori Harvey made a bold red carpet appearance in a backless silhouette with a midriff baring neckline. The velvet number in olive green stood interlaced with matte black sheer panels.
Cindy Kimberly's risque red carpet outing featured a see-through backless number with a form-fitting plunging neckline in sheer net dotted with subtle glitter work.
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman were also spotted for the Asteroid City red carpet premiere on day 8 of the 76th Festival de Cannes.