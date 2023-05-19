Cannes 2023: Swarna Pat Katha's Short Film Dobya To Premiere At Festival

The makers of short film Dobya, have released the trailer for the film. The film made under the banner of Swarna Pat Katha, a production house under Sejal Dipak Painter, has also been selected to be screened at the 76th Festival de Cannes. The category under which Dobya will be screened is Marche du Film.

About the film



Short film Dobya revolves around an aged man by the name of Tatya and his old bull Raja. The film reportedly deals with the theme of human nature increasingly prioritising materialism over authenticity. It also sheds light on the blatant pedestalisation of development at the cost of nature. Dobya will put into perspective how material possessions and comfort are slowly becoming the death of authentic relationships. The teaser of the short film shows promise as a poignant, heartwarming watch.

Dobya teaser



The short 37-second teaser for Dobya released by the makers does not give away much about the exact context of the film. It does however, set the tone for what to expect from it. The teaser shows a child and an old man on freshly ploughed grounds walking away from each other. While the tree encompassing the frame is barren, the one the child is headed towards is laden with leaves. The screen cuts to black to reveal the name of the director - Ashutosh Popat Jare. Dobya will be screened at Cannes on May 20 under Marche du Film.

More on Dobya



Directed by Ashutosh Popat Jare the film is produced by Swarna Pat Katha under Sejal Dipak Painter. It stars Shashank Shende, Siddhesh Zhadbuke, Abhimaan Unvane, and Nachiket Devasthali. Dobya is one of the three short films selected to be screened as part of the short film anthology Naked Word.

The ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival rolled out its red carpet on May 16 and will continue till May 27. Dobya is not the only Indian film to have made to this year's Cannes. Classic Manipuri film Ishanou will also be screened at the film festival in the Cannes Classics section.