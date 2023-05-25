Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Winnie Harlow, Aespa NingNing, Kate Beckinsale Walk The Red Carpet On Day 9

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 9. Winnie Harlow, Aespa NingNing and Kate Beckinsale among others graced the ceremony.

Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow walked the Cannes day 9 red carpet in a form-fitting black number laced with an emerald green criss-crossed bust in emerald green satin. The green detailing continued on as a train.

Aespa NingNing
Aespa NingNing's contemporary silhouette was a fun take on polka dots with asymmetrical variants of the same populating her high-low hem with a tiered back.

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale's Cannes red carpet outing featured a refreshing lace-embroidered sheer playsuit in sage green paired with a draped trailing skirt knotted whimsically around the waist. 

Aespa
K-pop girl group Aespa attended the day 9 of the Cannes film festival together with each donning interesting variants in black and white.

Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk made heads turn in a unique take on red carpet fashion with her ensemble being built around the idea of giving a glimpse of buduoir fashion covered with the effigy of a ribboned tulle gown.

Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly kept it classy in a bubblegun pink straight-fit gown with pockets, a single pleated bust and slim dual trains. She also matched her elbow gloves to her choice of colour for the night.

Frida Aasen
Frida Aasen's couture gown featured a sheer panelled corset for the bodice with a stiff single-ruffled miniskirt. This trailed into a multi-layered ruffle skirt with a heaped train.

Aespa Giselle
Aespa Giselle walked the red carpet in a straight-fit black number with a beaded bust and a V-lined waist adding structure to the ensemble.

Ikram Abdi
Ikram Abdi made a sartorial splash at Cannes day 9 in a form-fitting silhouette rising by her shoulders to a bourgeoning wavy hat sitting snug on her temples. 

Jasmin Tookes
Jasmin Tookes went all-out bling in a reflective rose-gold number, as she shimmered down the red carpet.

Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn's smoke blue number featured heavy balloon pleats trailing down from a cinched waist with asymmetrical sleeves giving the illusion of a whimsical bow across the bust. 

Aespa Karina
Aespa's Karina walked the red carpet wrapped in flimsy and fluffy tulle but her diamond neckpiece with the statement teardrop ruby pendant stole the show.

Kika Gomes
Kika Gomes red carpet ensemble featured a risque high-necked number in black with a serpentine roped corset wrapping across her torso down to the legs. 

Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro stuck to a classic silhouette in muted icy silver with the thigh-high slit adding a contemporary touch. 

Lena Mahfouf
Lena Mahfouf chose a ruched gown in pale pink which slinked over her shoulder and neck to create a narrow train down the back. 

Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik walked the red carpet in a Gatsby-esque bright purple number featuring a weaved corset with broad fringes making up the 'skirt' of the gown. 

Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell wore all-black to the red carpet with the midriff baring cutouts - a detail which followed her to either side of her waist as well.

Valentina Sampaio
Valentina Sampaio's couture number featured a lavender-laced sheer corset with a pale pink satin skirt loosesly draped around her hips. 

Yilan Hua
Yilan Hua's simple slip gown in black was made chic with forearm-length gloves and a bright red lip. 

Aespa Winter
Aespa Winter was also in attendance for the Cannes red carpet for day 9 where she complemented her all-white ensemble with a brilliant blue sapphire neckpiece.

