Cannes 2022 To Feature Documentary By Lithuanian Director Killed During Ukraine War

Cannes 2022, officially called the Festival de Cannes, is a prestigious event that is held annually in France's Cannes. This year, the event is all set to take place between May 17 and May 28. The festival honours artistic accomplishments and also features some of the best works by notable global filmmakers.

As the audience eagerly wait to enjoy the Cannes Film Festival 2022, yet another flick was recently added to the list of films to be screened at the event. It was recently revealed that the documentary directed by Lithuanian filmmaker, Mantas Kvedaravičius, who was killed last month during the Russia-Ukraine war, will be screened at the Cannes this year.

Late Ukrainian Director Mantas Kvedaravičius's documentary to feature at Cannes

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was recently revealed that the documentary titled Mariupolis 2 will avail a screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Its director, Mantas Kvedaravicius, was slain in Ukraine while working on the movie during the war in Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention here that the documentary is a follow up to his 2016 documentary named Mariupolis which revolved around the lives of Mariupol citizens surviving amidst a conflict with Russia. The late director was killed on 2 April and he was 45 years old at the time of his demise. When the news of the filmmaker's death surfaced online, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry issued a statement regarding the same that read, “While [he was] trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius.”

Kvedaravicius’ fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova, who also served as a co-director on the upcoming film, managed to retrieve the footage from the war-torn nation and completed its finishing touches alongside its editor Dounia Sichov. The movie is slated to screen at the Cannes on 19 May 2022 at the Buñuel Theatre and on May 20 at Agnès Varda Theatre.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that all official Russian delegates and those with ties to the Russian Federation have been barred from the forthcoming film festival. It is pertinent to note that the festival's committee has, however, not enforced a blanket ban on Russians. However, they have only uninvited and rejected press accreditation requests from those supporting President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

Image: AP