Cara Delevingne, Thai Actors Mile And Apo Party Together At Dior's Welcome Dinner

Luxury fashion house Dior launched its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Ahead of its show on Thursday at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, the luxury brand hosted a welcome dinner at the Taj Mahal Palace. The pre-show welcome dinner was attended by a number of global icons from across the entertainment and fashion industries.

Cara Delevigne poses with Thai actors

Part of the long list of attendees was model Cara Delevingne. A brief video of her from the pre-show welcome dinner has been circulating the internet. Cara could be seen in a casual Dior button-down satin set in white with black detailing. She opted for messy hair and Dior slides. What is special about this video is that Cara was seen posing along side Iranian-American actress Yara Shahidi along with Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Phakphum Romsaithong, popularly known as Mile.

Other attendees at the Dior party



Also in attendance was Irene Kim, American model, beauty and fashion blogger and television personality. She was dressed in a classic Dior handkerchief top in the brand's signature busy grey print. She paired it with a pair of tailored long shorts in black and a Dior overcoat in the same print as the kerchief top.



Kenneth Go, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar Singapore, was also in attendance and posted a series of pictures with Nattawin and Mile. Go was dressed in a Dior button down in the luxury brand's classic forest print paired with casual black pants.



Rajkumari Gauravi Kumari attended the dinner in a pastel pink Princess Diya Kumari Foundation saree. She was accompanied by Devisha Kumari Singh.



Actress Poorna Jagannath attended the event and was photographed with sitarist Anoushka Shankar and Radhika Jones, editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair.

Dior will launch its ready-to-wear line and accessories at its Fall 2023 show. It will showcase the new collection created by Maria Chiuri and will take place at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. The collection has been curated in collaboration with Karishma Swali's Chanakya, a school of craftsmanship for women.