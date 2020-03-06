Castlevania Season 3 Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Anime Series

Castlevania Season 3 is one of the most popular series on Netflix currently. The anime show has 10 episodes planned for its current season. This is expected to be the longest season yet. Besides the runtime of the show, the cast too has expanded significantly and will see many new actors in several roles. Here is the complete list of the actors who are set to appear on Castlevania’s season 3.

Castlevania season 3 cast actors

The makers of the show took to Twitter to post the upcoming cast who will be seen in the show along with the characters that they will play. The primary cast includes James Callis as Alucard and Richard Armitage as Trevor. Further on, Sypha will be voiced by Alejandra Reynoso Agueda, Hector will be seen in the role of Theo James, Isaac will be played by Adetokumboh M'Cormack and finally, Carmilla will be played by Jaime Murray.

The cast of Castlevania is back for Season Three with some new additions that promise to get your blood flowing...

Besides them, there are a few more additions to the cast in the series. The new characters include Lenore, Morana and Striga, a trio of Styrian vampire sisters. This trio is linked to Carmilla who is voiced by Jamie Murray and Jessica Brown Findlay will be seen as Lenore. Jessica Brown is known for her work in Downton Abbey, while Yasmine Al Massri is famous from Quantico and Ivana Milicevic from the show The 100.

Characters Trevor and Sypha will be meeting several new characters on their travels. These new characters include Saint Germain who was known to be a mysterious time traveller from the Castlevania video games. He will be voiced by the Golden Globe-winning star of Love Actually, Bill Nighy. The two will also meet another prominent character known only as The Judge, and he will be voiced by Jason Isaacs. Besides them, other characters and actors joining them will be Taka played by Toru Uchikado, Sumi played by Rila Fukushima, Miranda played by Barbara Steele and lastly The Captain played by Lance Reddick.

