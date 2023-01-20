Chae Jong-Hyeop Discusses Exemption From Military Service, Recalls Scary Epilepsy Episode

K-drama star Chae Jong-Hyeop has broken his silence on his epilepsy diagnosis and how it has impacted his military enlistment. The South Korean model-turned-actor spoke candidly about his health and also gave an update about his military service in an interview with Korean portal Star News.

Chae Jong-Hyeop will be turning 30 soon and many questions are being raised on his mandatory military enlistment. By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military for 18-21 months under a system established to deal with threats from North Korea.

However, the law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have won top prizes in certain competitions and enhanced the national prestige. K-pop stars, K-drama actors, and other entertainers aren't given such benefits even if they gain worldwide fame and win big international awards.

Chae Jong-Hyeop exempted from military enlistment

Chae Jong-Hyeop revealed that he has been exempted from active duty service in the military because of his health issues. Instead of this, the actor has been confirmed to complete his service as a Wartime Labor Service Agent. This corresponds to Grade 5 in the Military Manpower Administration’s physical examination, where Grades 1-3 are qualified for active service.

The 'Love All Play' star mentioned that he went through the Military Manpower Administration’s physical examination for military enlistment and was determined to be a Grade 4, which would make him 'unfit for active duty'. This means that he would have to serve as a supplementary service agent or a social service agent. Chae Jong-Hyeop clarified that in such cases, one has to enlist within four years of the examination or get a re-examination.

Chae Jong-Hyeop on his epilepsy

The 'Nevertheless' actor expressed that he hopes to fully recover and retake the test as the military was an important topic. During his second physical examination in 2018, Chae Jong-Hyeop got an electroencephalography [EEG] test done and told the administration that he has epilepsy.

In the interview, he said that he has been taking medicines for his epilepsy for years now since he was diagnosed. He also recalled that he first experienced the symptoms when he was studying abroad, which continued till he came back so went for a diagnosis. He even recalled some scary moments when he would faint and foam at his mouth.

About Chae Jong-Hyeop and his career

Chae Jong-Hyeop made his debut with the TV series 'Webtoon Hero Toondra Show' in which he starred as King Sejong in the second season in 2016. This was followed by some small roles and supporting characters. He then soon went on to become the lead in K-dramas.

Chae Jong-Hyeop attracted a bigger fanbase after starring as the second lead in the 2021 drama 'Nevertheless'. He went on to play the lead in 'Love All Play' in 2022. Recently, the actor starred in the comedy thriller drama 'Unlock My Boss'.