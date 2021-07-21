Chinese Rapper Kris Wu Accused Of Sexual Abuse, Several Top Brands Cut Ties

Chinese actor/rapper Kris Wu has been accused of sexually abusing minor girls. The allegations came to the fore after a 19-year-old former fan alleged that Wu had lured her to his house in the pretext of helping her get a break in the entertainment industry when she was only 17. The rapper had then allegedly sexually abused her after intoxicating her. In an interview given to Chinese internet site NetEase, the former fan alleged that she knew of at least 8 other women, two of them minors, who had also been lured in a similar way.

Responding to the allegations, Kris Wu issued a statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo where he said, "I didn't respond earlier because I didn't want to interfere with judicial proceedings... but I cannot bear it anymore. I only met Miss Du Meizhu once at a friend's gathering, I didn't ply her with alcohol… I have never 'coerced women into sex' or engaged in 'date rape'."

China's state-run media Global Times reported that the actor had also attempted to pay the victim 500,000 yuan ($77,166) as 'hush money' to stay quiet after the alleged incident. While the 19-year-old has admitted to taking the money, she has since begun to repay the funds, in order to pursue her legal case. According to the girl she wants to be his 'last victim'.

Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche cut ties with Kris Wu

Even though Kris Wu has denied the allegations and has threatened to file a defamation suit against the 19-year-old, several top brands which the Chinese sensation modeled for have cut ties with him. One of the highest-paid and sought-after celebrities, Kris Wu is the face of top luxury houses such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, Lancôme, L’Oréal, Kans, Master Kong Iced Tea, Tuborg Brewery, etc. He is also associated with China's leading streaming platform Tencent Video and Tencent video game King of Glory and is a part of several reality TV shows as well.

However, with the kind of publicity surrounding the top star, global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Porsche, Bulgari, and Tencent, and more have severed ties with him, according to the agency reports. In a Weibo post written in Chinese, translated by fashion publication WWD, Louis Vuitton said, "[the company] takes the allegations against Kris Wu very seriously and has suspended its relationship with Kris Wu until the outcome of the judicial investigation is known." Local brands such as Kans and detergent brand Libai have also terminated Wu's contracts.

(With Agency Inputs)

