Choi Tae Joon To Make First TV Appearance Post Wedding With Park Shin Hye; Read Details

One of the most popular dramas airing currently, tvN's Twenty Five, Twenty One has become a huge hit among audiences. Set in 1998, the drama revolves around the aftermath of the IMF crisis and how two strangers bond over time whilst dealing with their individual financial struggles. Starring Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do and Nam Joo Hyuk as Baek Yi Jin, fans have fallen in love with their refreshing chemistry exuding teenage innocence while their ambition towards their career despite the difficulties has drawn the audience closer to them.

Although their relationship seems to be sailing smoothly with the last episode hinting at Yi Jin finally giving in to his feelings, the audience will now witness a bit of turbulence as a new character has made an entry into their lives. In the promo snaps, actor Choi Tae Joon can be seen making his entry as Jung Ho Jin in the life of Na Hee Do.

Choi Tae Joon's first TV appearance after marriage with Park Shin Hye

The promo images of the next episode which is set to air on February 26, showed Choi Tae Joon being introduced as national fencer Jung Ho Jin in the South Korean drama Twenty Five, Twenty One. In the pictures, he can be seen making eye contact with Kim Tae Ri's Na Hee Do, an aspiring fencer, and sharing a slight smile. The actor is said to play a crucial role in the series as the plot progresses.

This would mark the 30-year-old actor's first TV appearance since he official tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Park Shin-Hye on January 22, 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair in a church in the capital city of South Korea, Seoul. Several celebrities and friends of the couple attended the wedding as well as members of the popular band, EXO's DO sang at the ceremony.

Sharing pictures from her wedding where the actor donned beautiful traditional attires, Park Shin-Hye extended her gratitude to all her fans who wished her on the wedding. She wrote, ''Thank you to everyone who sent me so many congratulations and blessings."

Image: Instagram/@taeshin.archive/cinemasrewind__