Chuu Signs With Startup ATRP After Ouster From LOONA Over Staff Abuse

South Korean singer and television personality, Kim Ji-woo, more popularly known as Chuu, is all set to begin a new phase in her career. The 23-year-old has signed on with a startup agency by the name of ATRP. They will represent Chuu from here on. She debuted as a member of the girl group LOONA in 2017. In November of last year, BlockBerryCreative announced Chuu’s removal from LOONA, citing “violent language and misuse of power” towards a staff member. Chuu has since spoken out and personally denied the agency’s claims.

Chuu kickstarts new phase in career

Startup agency ATRP made a public announcement revealing Chuu to be the first ever artist they will be representing. The agency also issued a statement relaying the same, coupled with humble requests to fans asking them to direct all their love and encouragement towards Chuu as she embarked on this new phase in her career. ATRP's official statement read, "We are thrilled to announce that we have signed our first ever artist, Chuu. Please send you Chuu your attention as well as encouragements, as she begins a new chapter in her career".

Chuu's new Instagram persona

ATRP appears to be making rather focussed efforts in elevating Chuu's brand image. Earlier today, the agency launched a new Instagram profile for Chuu incorporating their own name with that of Chuu's. Chuu's new Instagram persona is now '@chuu_atrp'. Across a series of 15 posts, ATRP re-introduced Chuu to the audience. Her introduction read, "I'm Chuu, A dreamer. I love the sky and trees. I often look up at the sky and try to find the shapes of the clouds and stars. I also like to watch trees grow. Would you like in joining me to build a joyful world?"



Pictures from a black-and-white photo shoot featuring Chuu in a simple asymmetrical black midi dress and flats, were also released. Chuu's official Instagram profile has already raked in more than 34,000 followers within the day.

Chuu is well known for her non-album singles, Lullaby and One and a Half. She also released promotional single, Let's Love, this year. She was last seen on season 2 of Mr. Trot appearing as Master.