Last Updated:

Coachella 2023: BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Diljit Dosanjh To Perform

The Coachella 2023 is just around the corner and several stars including Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and others will be performing at the music festival.

Rest of the World
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Coachella 2023
1/10
Image: Bad Bunny/Instagram

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who will be headlining the Coachella 2023 music festival event on April 14 and April 21.

Coachella 2023
2/10
Image: BLACKPINK/Instagram

The popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be headlining the Coachella 2023 fest on April 15 and April 22. Earlier, they performed at Coachella in 2019.

Coachella 2023
3/10
Image: Frank Ocean/Instagram

Frank Ocean is an American singer-songwriter who is well-known for his soulful music. He will be headlining the Coachella 2023 music festival on April 16 and April 23. 

Coachella 2023
4/10
Image: Calvin Harris/Instagram

Adam Richard Wiles aka Calvin Harris is a Scottish DJ. He will be performing at the Coachella 2023 festival among other stars.

Coachella 2023
5/10
Image: Becky G/Instagram

American singer-rapper Becky G will be performing at the Coachella 2023 festival on April 14 or April 21. Becky G is well known for her songs Sola, Chicken Noodle Soup, and more.

Coachella 2023
6/10
Image: Charli XCX/Instagram

Charli XCX is a singer and a songwriter who is well known for her songs including Boom Clap, Boys, and more. She will be performing at the Coachella on April 15 or April 22.

Coachella 2023
7/10
Image: Rosalia/Instagram

Spanish singer Rosalia is well known as an atypical pop star due to her genre of music. She will also be performing in this year's Coachella on April 15 or April 22.

Coachella 2023
8/10
Image: Burna Boy/Instagram

Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer who rose to fame after his song Like to Party became a massive hit. He will perform at the Coachella on either April 14 or April 21.

Coachella 2023
9/10
Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular Indian singer who has gained recognition globally. This year, he will be performing at the Coachella music festival on April 15 or April 22.

Coachella 2023
10/10
Image: Jackson Wang/Instagram

Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong based singer and rapper. He is a popular K-pop idol known for his songs including Just right, Cruel, and much more. He will be performing at the Coachella this year.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi Engaged: Couple's relationship timeline

Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi Engaged: Couple's relationship timeline
EXO Sehun birthday: All you need to know about the K-pop idol

EXO Sehun birthday: All you need to know about the K-pop idol
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com