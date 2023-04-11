Coachella 2023: BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Diljit Dosanjh To Perform

Quick links:
Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who will be headlining the Coachella 2023 music festival event on April 14 and April 21.
The popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be headlining the Coachella 2023 fest on April 15 and April 22. Earlier, they performed at Coachella in 2019.
Frank Ocean is an American singer-songwriter who is well-known for his soulful music. He will be headlining the Coachella 2023 music festival on April 16 and April 23.
Adam Richard Wiles aka Calvin Harris is a Scottish DJ. He will be performing at the Coachella 2023 festival among other stars.
American singer-rapper Becky G will be performing at the Coachella 2023 festival on April 14 or April 21. Becky G is well known for her songs Sola, Chicken Noodle Soup, and more.
Charli XCX is a singer and a songwriter who is well known for her songs including Boom Clap, Boys, and more. She will be performing at the Coachella on April 15 or April 22.
Spanish singer Rosalia is well known as an atypical pop star due to her genre of music. She will also be performing in this year's Coachella on April 15 or April 22.
Burna Boy is a Nigerian singer who rose to fame after his song Like to Party became a massive hit. He will perform at the Coachella on either April 14 or April 21.
Diljit Dosanjh is a popular Indian singer who has gained recognition globally. This year, he will be performing at the Coachella music festival on April 15 or April 22.