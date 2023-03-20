Crash Landing On You Star Son Ye Jin Divorcing Hyun Bin? Agency Issues Statement

The Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin got married in a private ceremony back in February 2022 and welcomed their baby boy on November 27, later that year. While the couple emerged as the most sought-after Korean actors, Hyun Bin has made it to the headlines for wrong reasons. Reportedly, Hyun Bin's agency has responded to the rumours of his Ye Jin divorcing her actor-husband for gambling away his life savings.

In a shorts video posted on a YouTube channel, a voiceover to Jimmy Kimmel's video declared, "Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are divorcing in April. Hyun Bin lost ₩3.00 billion KRW (about $2.29 million) through stock investments and is also shouldering a lot of gambling debt. Son Ye Jin kept putting up with it but she couldn’t anymore and wanted to divorce."

However, the Korean idols' agency VAST Entertainment released a statement in response to the video and wrote, "The video is ridiculous and not true at all. It’s not that we didn’t know about it because we have been continuously monitoring for fake news. Since it is not true, we were discussing internally how to deal with this. We were preparing to respond that it wasn’t true. We are taking action with the site, reporting the video and requesting it to be taken down, and we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary."

About Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's relationship

Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin gained popularity for their on-screen chemistry in the K-drama Crash Landing on You. After working on the show for a while, their reel-life love story turned into a real one. After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in February 2022 and soon welcomed their son, Alkong.

On the work front, Hyun Bin was last seen in the film Jung E while Son Ye Jin will feature in the Road to Boston film, which will hit theatres in September 2023.