Crash Landing On You Stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin Mark First Anniversary With Unseen Photo

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The popular K-drama couple dated for some years before tying the knot and also welcomed their first child in 2022. On the special day, Son Ye-jin shared an unseen picture from their wedding day with husband Hyun Bin.

In the unseen wedding photo, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin could be seen holding hands and smiling while posing for the camera. The couple was seated on the table besides each other in their wedding attires. While Hyun Bin wore a white tuxedo, Son Ye-jin complemented him in a pretty white dress. Sharing the photo, the Crash Landing On You star wrote "1st anniversary."

About Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's rose to fame with Crash Landing On You. The couple's on-screen chemistry was appreciated by the viewers. While, the couple got married on March 31, 2022, they welcomed their son Alkong on November 27, 2022.

Son Ye-jin shared the news of her son's birth on Instagram with the caption, "Merry Christmas. How are you doing? It's already the end of 2022 I'm doing well thanks to your support and concern. This year was an extra special year for me.. As you know, a precious life has been born to our couple.. I would like to express my heart to those who are grateful and realize that I need sincere affection and help from many of you until one life is born."

On the work front, Son Ye-jin will be seen in the Korean movie Road to Boston. It will hit the theatres in September 2023. Meanwhile, Hyun Bin last featured in the film Jung E.