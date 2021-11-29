'Crocodile Dundee' Actor David Gulpilil Passes Away At 68 After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Australia's legendary Indigenous actor and dancer, David Gulpilil, has passed away due to lung cancer, a government leader said on Monday. The actor was 68 years old. He died four years after he was diagnosed with cancer. Gulpilil rose to fame with his performances in the 1986's hit film, Crocodile Dundee and in filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's 2008 epic, Australia in a career that spanned over five decades.

David Gulpilil dies due to lung cancer

According to The Guardian, Steven Marshall, the South Australian premier, confirmed the iconic artist's demise in a statement on Monday night. In his statement, he shared, "It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on-screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu."

Gulpilil was originally from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolnu people and was raised in Arnhem land. In his later years, he was a resident of Murray Bridge south-east of Adelaide. The actor made his name in 1971's film, Walkabout, and 1976's Storm Boy. The actor was described by many as a 'titanic force in Australian cinema.' His last film was a documentary about his own life. My Name Is Gulpilil is helmed by Molly Reynolds, which was released earlier this year.

Image: AP