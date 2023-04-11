DAY6 Member Young K Receives Military Discharge, Hosts Instagram Live

DAY6 member Young K was discharged from his mandatory military service today. He was discharged as a KATUSA soldier. Upon discharge, the rapper and vocalist immediately took to his Instagram handle, to meet and greet his fans.

Young K hosts an Instagram live



Young K's date of enlistment was 12 October 2021. He completed the entire duration of his mandatory military enlistment, as a KATUSA soldier. On his release, Young K took to his Instagram handle to host an Instagram live, through which he interacted with fans and answered a few questions. The live lasted upwards of 30 minutes with DAY6 fans pooling in to catch a glimpse of their K-pop idol, fresh off from military enlistment. The live opened with Young K, seated in a car, waving enthusiastically, as fans started joining in. Once the live was over, Young K also did his fans a favour by saving the 35-minute long Instagram live, to his profile, in order to commemorate his discharge from military enlistment.

DAY6 reunion on the cards



DAY6 was originally a 5-member band, called 5LIVE before drummer Dowoon joined the crew in 2015 leading to them re-branding themselves as DAY6. All 6 members included Sungjin, Jae, Young K, Junhyeok, Wonpil and Dowoon. The band now comprises 4 members, after Junhyeok left in 2016 followed by Jae in 2021. Sungjin was the first to enroll for his military enlistment and received discharge in September of 2022. Young K's discharge is the second for the band. Dowoon will receive his discharge in July of this year, followed by Wonpil in November. With all 4 members of the band discharged within the year, the band is bound to announce a proper reunion. The last time DAY6 took part in album promotions as a band was before Sungjin's enlistment after which they have not participated in promotional activity as a band. With the entire band, discharged this year, DAY6 fans can expect some big news from them soon.