'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba': Here Is A List Of Strongest Demon Slayers, Ranked

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular animes currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The show is fairly popular considering it launched just 3 years ago. The anime, which has announced Demon Slayer Season 2 recently, follows a young boy named Kamado Tanjiro who is on a journey to avenge his family which is destroyed at the hands of a monster while trying to turn his sister back to a human.

In a world with devils running amock, one needs an organisation to protect the masses from their threats. That's when the Demon slayers come to rescue and tackle the most powerful demons. Here we enlist the most powerful demon slayers, ranked in order of potency against the monsters.

Gyomei Himejima- Topping the list is none other than the strongest pillar of the Demon Slaying Corps. Instead of the typical Nichirin Blades that Demon Slayers use, Gymoei combines a strong hand-axe with a spiked flail attached to the hilt through a long chain. Combining it with his stone style breath, Gyomei tops the list of the strongest demon slayer, despite being blind.

Sanemi Shinazugawa- Very easy to lash out, with a short temperament, this slayer harbours a deep hatred for demons but for good reason, having lost so many people he cared about to demons. His body is also covered in scars, accrued over the years of slaying demons.

Muichiro Tokito- As the Mist Pillar, he utilizes the Breath of Mist style, which is derived from the Breath of Wind style and is one of the most dedicated slayers. Tokito has completely mastered his breathing style to the point that he can use it to easily fight and overwhelm a demon of the Upper Moon as well as create a completely novel breathing style.

Kyojuro Rengoku- This particular demon is the Corps' Flame Pillar. In an iconic battle, we saw Rengoku was able to battle demons while simultaneously protecting the 200 passengers of the train the battle takes place in, even holding his own against a demon of the Upper Moons named Akaza.

Tengen Uzui- Just one look at him is enough for people to hail him as the strongest demon slayer. While he is equally competent in tackling the demons, what sets him apart is his breathing technique. He uses the Breath of Sound technique, which branches from the Breath of Lightning technique, unique to Tengen.

Mitsuri Kanroji - One such demon player who doesn't look as dangerous as they should be is Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps. With eight times the muscle density of a normal human, Mitsuri is shy, gentle and often bubbly slayer.

Tanjiro Kamado - Tanjiro is a slayer whose aim is to hunt down the demon who murdered his family and turned his sister into a demon. Unlike other slayers, he empathizes with the demons as he understands that they had no choice while being converted.

Shinobu Kocho - The first of the Hashira (Pillars) of the Demon Slayer Corps to make the list, she always has a smile on her face, which a nonchalant look only masking the fierce slayer she really is. She is a user of the Insect Breath Style, a branch of the Flower Breath, which itself is branched from Water Breath. Her uniqueness includes using wisteria poison to make short work of any demon she faces.