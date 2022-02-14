Last Updated:

'Demon Slayer' Season 2 Finale: Fans React To 'number 1 Character' Douma's Appearance

The 11th episode of 'Demon Slayer' season 2 finally introduced the Upper Moon Rank demon Douma. Here's what fans had to say as Douma made his debut.

Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba also known as Entertainment District Arc ended on Sunday, the 11th episode featured the aftermath of the intense fight with the Upper-Rank Demons Six. As the makers wrapped Tenzen Uzui's arc in the show, they also introduced a new demon that might be familiar to the manga readers but made his debut in the anime. The 11th episode of Demon Slayer season 2 finally introduced the Upper Moon Rank demon Douma. 

Douma makes debut in Demon Slayer season 2 finale

Douma is an Upper Moon Rank demon and was introduced during the flashback scene of demons Gyutaro and Daki. Douma is one of the most popular antagonists from the manga series Demon Slayer and fans had been waiting for him to be introduced. Douma is being voiced by Mamoru Miyano, who has also voiced other popular characters like Tamaki from Ouran High School Host Club, Rintaro in Steins; Gate, Chrollo in Hunter x Hunter, Tsukiyama in Tokyo Ghoul, and more. As Douma made his debut in anime series, fans left their reactions. 

Demon Slayer season 3 confirmed 

Season 2 of Demon Slayer saw Tanjiro along with Zenitsu and Inosuke as they accompanied Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen to fight the upper-rank demon in the Entertainment District. Season 2 of Demon Slayer received widespread popularity and was one of the top airing animes. As soon as the finale episode of the Entertainment District arc aired, Ufotable shared a short teaser of season 3. The studio has, however, not announced the release date of season 2. 

Season 3 of Demon Slayer will follow the popular manga arc, The Swordsmith Village Arc. The short teaser also introduced the two main characters from the upcoming season and they were, love Hashira Mitsuki Kanroji and the mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito In the new season Kamado Tanjiro will team with the two Hashiras and will try to find a replacement for his sword, which is constantly in need of repair. He then embarks on a quest to discover the secret weapon that is the source of the town's strength.

