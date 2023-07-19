Descendants Of The Sun Star Jin Goo Caught In ₹390 Crore Fraud, Actor's Agency Responds

Korean actor Jin Goo was last seen in the K-Drama A Superior Day, which released in 2022. The actor, who is mostly known for his performance in the hit show Descendants Of The Sun, recently got involved in a financial fraud scam amounting to approximately Rs 390 crore. He was accused of being linked with the scammer who stole the money from victims.

2 things you need to know

Jin Goo made his acting debut in 2003 gambling drama All In.

The actor has worked in more than 35 acting projects.

Jin Goo’s agency react to fraud accusation

Thousands of trusting victims are alleged to have been conned out of money by an anonymous person, referred to as ‘A’. He or she ran a mom cafe (an internet forum for moms) using gift certificates as bait to lure the victims. Later, the Korean media learned that this unnamed party is connected to a number of famous people, including Jin Goo.

However, the actor’s agency, Baro Entertainment revealed although Jin Goo had a few meetings with the suspected con artists, they shared no business connection. The statement read, “We want to inform you of our stance which follows as below regarding today’s report about Jin Goo. First, [Jin Goo] had overlapping acquaintances with the person who was arrested, so he only had a few encounters with them, but we would like to clarify that there were no business connections at all, let alone any financial transactions.”

(Jin Goo starred as the military officer Seo Dae-young in Descendants of the Sun | Image: Netflix)

Jin Goo not part of the inquiry

The label further explained Jin Goo was informed of the crime by the media, and has not been contacted by any authorities or included in the inquiry. The agency advised everyone to abstain from releasing speculative reports and comments that have no connection to the truth or from making extrapolative conclusions.

On June 27, the unnamed person was allegedly detained on charges of specific economic crimes and conducting fund-raising business without permission, which brought the matter to light.