Descendants Of The Sun Star Song Joong-ki, Wife Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Baby Boy

Why you’re reading this: Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki recently got married to his girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders. The actor announced his relationship with Katy in December last year. The couple exchanged their wedding vows sometime in January 2023. Now, the couple has welcomed a baby boy.

3 things you need to know

Katy Louise Saunders is a British actress.

The couple dated for a year before tying the knot in January.

Along with the dating confirmation, Song Joong-ki also announced Katie’s pregnancy.

Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders blessed with a baby boy

Song Joong-ki shared the news of the birth of his first child in his fan-cafe. The actor also added a photo of the close-up of both their hands with the post. The Descendants of the Sun star’s note read, “Today I came to greet you all because I have one more dream-like news I wanted to share first with you.”

(Song Joong-ki's fan cafe post)

He mentioned that he had welcomed his son with his wife in her native country Italy. The mother and kid are both safe and in good health. He added, “I’m in Italy right now. I finally met my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He’s a healthy son. Both the baby and his mother are very healthy, so I’m taking care of my family happily with gratitude. I think it’s the most precious gift that came to us, whose biggest dream was to create a happy family for the rest of our lives. And I think this great day has come thanks to the support from many people. Thank you.”

Song Joong-ki to be seen in Hopeless

On the work front, Song Joong-ki marked his debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as the representative of his movie Hopeless. The actor was last seen in Reborn Rich and recently wrapped up filming for the upcoming film My Name is Loh Ki Wan.