Deserter Pursuit 2 Teaser Explores Brutal Reality Of South Korean Military | Watch

Netflix recently unveiled an exciting teaser clip for Deserter Pursuit (DP) Season 2. The highly-anticipated drama will premiere on July 28. Returning nearly two years after its debut in August 2021, this military K-drama is set to captivate audiences once again with its gripping storyline.

3 things you need to know

Jung Hae-in, Kim Sung-kyun and Koo Kyo-hwan will reprise their roles in Deserter Pursuit 2.

Son Suk-ku will return to play the role of Captain Im Ji-sup.

The first season of Deserter Pursuit was released in 2021.

Deserter Pursuit 2 promises to explore the lives of soldiers on duty

Deserter Pursuit follows the journey of soldier An Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) as he is transferred to the Deserter Pursuit faction of the military. Tasked with capturing deserters, Jun-ho finds himself under the guidance of Sergeant Park Beom-gu (Kim Sung-kyun) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan). The teaser opens with a soldier subjected to bullying within the barracks, igniting a powder keg of emotion that explodes into a riveting sequence.

As the tension builds, the voiceover of An Jun-ho reminds the viewers of their mission, which is to bring deserters back, safe and sound. Explosions, chase sequences and intense combat scenes flash across the screen. They are punctuated by striking title cards that proclaim, "Nothing will change unless we do something." This teaser encapsulates the essence of DP Season 2—a continuation of the integrated story that demands our attention.

Building upon the foundation laid in Season 1, this new chapter promises a denser and more profound exploration of the soldiers' experiences. The viewers witness the aftermath of Private Cho Seok Bong's haunting incident, a reminder that the cycle of absurdity persists. Jun-ho's steadfast declaration that "nothing has changed" stands in stark contrast to the extraordinary tales of deserters trapped in extraordinary circumstances.

As the trailer unfolds, the audience is left with a sense of anticipation for the upcoming release—a promise to explore the unassuming yet brutal truths within the South Korean military world.

Deserter Pursuit's first glimpse unveiled at Tudum event

Netflix initially teased DP Season 2 during its Tudum event on June 17, showcasing it alongside other upcoming Korean series. Season 1 resonated strongly with many South Koreans who could relate to the depicted cases, appreciating the honest portrayal of soldiers' unfortunate truths.

Season 2 introduces Choi Hyun Wook in a new role and features Son Seok Gu in a recurring role, further enriching the narrative tapestry.