Disneyland Paris To Be Converted Into COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Read Details

Disneyland Paris, Europe's most frequented theme park resort, will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination site from Saturday, the theme park announced.

The vaccination site will operate only on weekends and aims to inoculate 1,000 people every Saturday and Sunday. According to the reports, the vaccination site will be near the Newport Bay Club, a convention centre. A French news portal TKM wrote, "The Disney park will become a vaccination center against the coronavirus. Starting Saturday, they will supply Pfizer to people over 60 years of age or to people with a risk pathology. The idea is to vaccinate up to 1,000 people per day" [sic]

ðŸŽ¢DISNEYLAND PARÍSðŸŽ¢#Francia | El parque de Disney se convertirá en un centro de vacunación contra el coronavirus.

A partir del sábado, suministrarán Pfizer a mayores de 60 años o a personas que tengan una patología de riesgo.

â­•La idea es vacunar hasta a 1.000 personas por día. pic.twitter.com/Ft1zi5WU1a — TKM (@mundotkmcom) April 23, 2021

The park in Marne-la-Vallee, to the east of the French capital, has been closed since October and delayed the planned reopening in April.

Macron Updates On Virus Vaccines For France

French President Emmanuel Macron met senior government ministers in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the next stage of the country's coronavirus vaccination campaign. The meeting came just after the European Union's drug regulatory agency announced it had found a "possible link" between Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots and recommended a warning be added to the label.

But experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks. Macron met with Prime Minister Jean Castex and health minister Olivier Veran at the Elysee Palace where he confirmed further doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been obtained through the EU.

France's ramped-up vaccination rollout is increasingly branching out from the most vulnerable who were targeted for the first jabs to younger and healthier populations. But health authorities are still having trouble satisfying demand for jabs, especially for the Pfizer vaccine.

(With PTI & AP inputs)