'Dr. Stone Chapter 170' Spoilers, Release Date, And Other Details

Dr. Stone has been successfully running and has completed over 160 chapters in its long run. The show will soon begin with the 170th chapter of the show and thus fans of the anime are excited. So far, the 169 episodes that were aired garnered a positive response from audiences. The Dr. Stone Chapter 170 will begin from the protagonist’s quest in the South American region as his explorative arc begins.

Dr. Stone Chapter 170 spoilers and release date

The Release Date

The fans have eagerly been waiting since the 169th episode aired. As per reports by Finance Wired, Dr. Stone Chapter 170 will be released on October 16, 2020. The episodes will be available for streaming on their websites. The websites may also contain spoilers once the episode goes live. The portal also claimed that the Japanese version of the show will be released on October 14, 2020.

The show will get its Korean dubs available from October 15 for the Japanese version of the show. However, for the English version of the show, one would have to wait until October 16, 2020. One can watch the series on the Shonen Jump application or the Manga Plus website.

Dr. Stone Chapter 170 spoilers

The last chapter saw Senku’s crew being captured by Xeno due to Perseu’s crew being captured and held captive by Stanley. The group knows it cannot directly win against Stanley. Therefore, Senku decides to earn a handle Brody. The battle is set to take place in South America.

The place is fishy as there is some kind of danger lurking around for the team. According to the portal, this will go on to become Senku’s largest threat. The hiding entity too will emerge as a pivotal antagonist in the series. The mystery is kept on hold as of now and will be cleared as soon as Chapter 170 releases. To defeat the foe, Xeno and Senku will require to join forces. The two do not have a good relationship with each other; however, they will have to put aside their mutual dislike to defeat the bigger threat.

