E’LAST New York Concert Cancelled; Agency To Take Legal Action Against Tour Organiser

K-Pop group E'LAST was scheduled to perform in New York. However, the concert was cancelled at the last minute. After the update, the band's agency E Entertainment decided to take legal action against the tour organiser.

The statement read, "We are announcing that [E’LAST’s] concert in New York, which was the final stop of the “THRILL” North America tour, has been cancelled. During the past month or so that we have been on tour, MC Entertainment has not fulfilled various parts of their contract, such as not having booked airplane tickets or hotel rooms, not having made proper preparations in advance at concert venues, pressuring [E’LAST] to hold concerts at venues where it would be impossible to hold a concert, and more. However, out of consideration for the local fans who had been waiting for this tour, both our agency and the artist tried as much as we could to proceed with the concerts whenever possible."

"In the case of New York, just one day before the concert, MC Entertainment unilaterally informed us of the cancellation. Because both our agency and the artist felt strongly about wanting to proceed with the concert, we tried to find whatever method we could [to hold the show], but MC Entertainment has already made it so that our hands are tied, and we ultimately determined that it will be difficult to move forward [with the concert]. We will take all legal action that we can against this breach of contract, and we decided to take legal action against MC Entertainment in order to prevent these kinds of incidents from occurring in the future. To the fans who had been waiting [to see E’LAST], we thank you and ask for your understanding. Thank you."

What actually happened?

E'LAST kicked off their THRILL tour of North America with a bang. The first concert was held in Los Angeles. MC Entertainment, who was responsible was organising the band's North American tour cancelled the tour without informing anyone. Reportedly, the K-POP group has been scammed by the Puerto Rico-based company. Some fans also shared that they were kicked out of the concert premises without receiving merchandise that they already paid for. Moreover, the meet and greet events that were scheduled after the event didn't take place. According to fans, E'LAST members left the venue crying. The band member Wonhyuk took to social media and said that the night didn't go as planned.

Earlier this week, the band was forced to cancel their Atlanta concert owing to safety concerns. It came to members' notice the time when they were supposed to enter the stage. Citing the reason, the organisers said that the makeshift stage that had been set up at the venue was not safe for the idols to use during their concert. Despite not being at fault, the members apologised to their fans and released a statement that read, "For fans, who would like refunds, we ask that you make refund requests through MC Entertainment." On May 20, E Entertainment announced that the New York concert has been cancelled as they were "unilaterally informed of the cancellation by MC Entertainment and their hands was tied by the promotional company." They then revealed that they would be taking legal action against MC Entertainment who reportedly failed to book flight tickets, proper concert venues, and hotel rooms.