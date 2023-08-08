EXO's Baekhyun, along with his band members Xiumin and Chen, earlier sued their label SM Entertainment for the termination of their contracts. However, the agency settled its contract dispute with all three members and even issued an apology to the fans. Recently, Baekhyun addressed all the rumours surrounding him in a live session and opened up about the dispute at length.

EXO Baekhyun on his issue with SM Entertainment

EXO Baekhyun held a live session on his Instagram handle where he addressed all the rumours surrounding him. The K-pop idol further opened up about his resolved dispute with SM Entertainment. He revealed that he was curious about contract-related matters and was curious about his settlement matters for a really long time. Also, Lee Soo Man's (legal executive) absence in situations made him more curious.

He further said as quoted by Soompi, "I worked hard on vocal lessons, gave a lot of opinions after my military service ended on how we can release an album for our fans who waited two years, and I took personal time to myself, so what happened then was like a bolt from the blue." Baekhyun further confirmed that he started his own company One Signature with his friend Kasper. However, the EXO member disclosed that the idea is not concrete and will later come out with a different name.

EXO Baekhyun on taking a loan, shifting to Hannam

Baekhyun also clarified rumours of him taking a loan of 13 billion won and shifting to a private villa in Hannam. He revealed that he took a loan as a means to run his own company and work hard to achieve results. He said, "I haven’t received this house. I am paying all the loans. I am not in an inappropriate relationship with Chairman 'C'." He also said in his live session that he will not be releasing any album as he has lost his initial mindset.