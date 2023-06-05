EXO Baekhyun, Chen, Xiumin Sue Agency For Unconscionability

EXO's members Xiumin, Chen, and Baekhyun have officially filed a complaint against their agency SM Entertainment for unconscionability with the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC). These three members of the K-pop boy band are being represented by attorney Lee Jae Hak from the Law Firm Lin. As per reports, the K-pop stars filed a complaint on June 4 against SM Entertainment for unfair use of their powers with the KFTC.

The lawyer of the EXO members also stated that KFTC has reportedly issued two corrective orders against SM to rectify their unfair contract-related behaviours back in January 2011 and October 2007. The law firm has alleged that SM has engaged in unfair means when it comes to contracts and disregarded all the orders. They stated, "We requested an investigation into SM's violations and immediate corrective measures to rectify them, as well as a full investigation into the exclusive contracts of all SM artists. SM is repeating the abuse of power in 2023 that the KFTC ruled against them in 2007 and 2011."

The representative of the three artists continued by stating that SM Entertainment "has already been held to be unfair for the clauses that set the start date of the contract as the debut date, and the contract period that is excessively unfavorable compared to that of the others in the industry." Also, SM Entertainment has been accused that they extend the contract period of the trainees under them for reasons like international expansion.

What should be the end date of the contract as per KFTC?

In 2007, KFTC prohibited such extensive contracts and stated that the end date of the contract should be the fifth year following the release of the first album of the artist. However, SM has been making contracts in such a way that they violate all these rules. Reportedly, they add such terms that result in an agency relationship lasting for more than 12 years.