EXO Kai Fans Flood Him With Mail During Military Training, Agency Issues Statement

EXO member Kai enlisted in the South Korean military on May 11. For the next 18 months, the Rover singer will be fulfilling his duty as a public service worker. To encourage Kai and show their love for the artist, fans have been sending him letters in the military.

Now, EXO’s agency, SM Entertainment has issued a statement asking EXO-Ls to refrain from sending mail and letters to Kai during his enlistment. The statement read, "With EXO-L's warm support, Kai was able to safely enter the training center. We're providing a notice of cooperation to EXO-L as we think a lot of internet letters and mail are being sent to Kai during his training. We understand that fans are worried for and support Kai, but when a large amount of mail comes all at once to the training center, they're difficult to store and may become lost.”

"We ask for your understanding and cooperation"

“There are also many difficulties that may arise at the center, including the delay in delivering the letters of other soldier trainees. We ask that you refrain from using internet letters and sending mail as much as possible during Kai's training. If you want to send a message to KAI, please leave it in the KAI bubble message or the EXO-L community within the Kwangya Club. After the training period, we plan to send it to Kai so that everyone can check it, so we ask for your understanding and cooperation,” the agency added.

Kai is the seventh member of EXO to complete his national defence duties after Xiumin, D.O., Suho, Chen, Baekhyun and Chanyeol. On the work front, Kai recently released his third solo album Rover and hosted a fan meeting before his military enlistment. EXO is all set to make his group comeback, later this year. Due to his public service duty, Kai will not participate in the promotions period of the album.