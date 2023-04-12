EXO Sehun Birthday: All You Need To Know About The K-pop Idol

Quick links:
Oh Se-hun, popularly known as Sehun, is a member of the South Korean boy band EXO. The rapper-singer was born in Jungnang-gu in Seoul, South Korea.
Sehun joined SM Entertainment in 2008. However, he officially became a part of EXO band in 2012. The group made their debut in April 2012.
In 2016, Sehun was cast as the main lead in the K-pop film titled Catman. The movie released in 2018. Viewers liked his performance in the movie, which eventually opened opportunities for him.
Sehun also starred as the male lead in the Korean-Chinese drama series titled Dear Archimedes. The show aired in 2019. He also featured in the variety show titled Busted.
EXO Sehun was a part of the action web series titled Dokgo Rewind. Later, he worked in the drama show titled Secret Queen Makers.
In 2018, Sehun was featured in the cover of Vogue Korea. He made history as his cover magazine became the highest-selling issue as fans bought 23,000 copies of that August issue.
Sehun has won several accolades over the years. He has won Weibo Kpop Star Award, Most Popular Artist Award, Global Icon Award, Overseas Male Artist Award and more.
EXO fans admire Sehun for his contributions he made to the group's overall success. He is considered as an all-rounder as he is a good dancer, rapper, singer, actor, and much more.
Sehun will soon make a comeback with EXO as Baekhyun has been discharged from his military service. Reportedly, their album will be released during the 2023 Spring.