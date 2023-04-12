Last Updated:

EXO Sehun Birthday: All You Need To Know About The K-pop Idol

Take a look at the accomplishments and journey of Sehun wo is a part of the K-pop band EXO. He is celebrating his 29th birthday on April 12.

Anjali Choudhury
Sehun
1/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

Oh Se-hun, popularly known as Sehun, is a member of the South Korean boy band EXO. The rapper-singer was born in Jungnang-gu in Seoul, South Korea.

Sehun
2/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

Sehun joined SM Entertainment in 2008. However, he officially became a part of EXO band in 2012. The group made their debut in April 2012.

Sehun
3/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

In 2016, Sehun was cast as the main lead in the K-pop film titled Catman. The movie released in 2018.  Viewers liked his performance in the movie, which eventually opened opportunities for him.

Sehun
4/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

Sehun also starred as the male lead in the Korean-Chinese drama series titled Dear Archimedes. The show aired in 2019. He also featured in the variety show titled Busted.

Sehun
5/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

EXO Sehun was a part of the action web series titled Dokgo Rewind. Later, he worked in the drama show titled Secret Queen Makers.

Sehun
6/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

In 2018, Sehun was featured in the cover of Vogue Korea. He made history as his cover magazine became the highest-selling issue as fans bought 23,000 copies of that August issue.

Sehun
7/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

Sehun has won several accolades over the years. He has won Weibo Kpop Star Award, Most Popular Artist Award, Global Icon Award, Overseas Male Artist Award and more.

Sehun
8/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

EXO fans admire Sehun for his contributions he made to the group's overall success. He is considered as an all-rounder as he is a good dancer, rapper, singer, actor, and much more.

Sehun
9/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

Sehun will soon make a comeback with EXO as Baekhyun has been discharged from his military service. Reportedly, their album will be released during the 2023 Spring. 

Sehun
10/10
Image: @oohsehun/Instagram

Sehun will be celebrating his 29th birthday today on April 12. Fans from across the globe have wished him on his special day.

