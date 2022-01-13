'Extracurricular' Fame Kim Dong-Hee Issues An Apology Over School Bullying Accusations

Actor Kim Dong Hee, who rose to fame after his role as Oh Ji‑soo in the popular 2020 series Extracurricular, issued an apology in response to an anonymous post accusing him of school bullying in elementary school. The young actor's agency had earlier in February this year denied the accusations and planned on taking legal actions against the online post.

However, the actor has now come forward with an apology and explanation over the matter that happened when he was in fifth grade in elementary school.

Kim Dong Hee controversy

For the unversed, as reported by Soompi, earlier in February this year, an anonymous post claimed the 22-year-old to be a 'school violence perpetrator' stating that the actor's 'daily life involved hitting and bullying people' in elementary school. The post included testimonies from students from the same school and also a picture of Kim Dong Hee from graduation.

Kim Dong Hee apologises

Following the controversy, the young actor set the records straight over the matter by explaining his position via his agency, NPIO Entertainment, according to a report from Sports Chosun. The statement read, ''Hello, this is Kim Dong Hee. I would like to tell you my position on the issue reported yesterday. When I was in the fifth grade of elementary school, I got into an argument with my classmate in the classroom, and it eventually turned into a fight. I got punished by my teacher. When my mother heard the news, she scolded me a lot and took me to that classmate’s house where I apologized to him and his mother.''

He continued, ''Later on, not only did we attend tutoring classes together, but I also ate dinner with him and his family. We spent a lot of time together without any problems, so I thought they had forgiven me. I didn’t know that I was the only one who had thought that. I didn’t realize that they were still hurt by it.''

Addressing the online post, he revealed that he wanted to apologize to his friend by stating, ''After the post was uploaded last year, I wanted to apologize to my friend immediately, but I couldn’t muster up the courage because I was afraid that everything I didn’t do would be accepted as the truth and cause another misunderstanding. I wanted to correct what wasn’t true, and it has already been a year since then.''

Concluding his statement, Kim Dong Hee apologized for his 'immature words and actions' by writing, ''Due to my careless judgements and thoughts when I was little, I don’t think I deeply understood how he felt. I sincerely apologize for the pain I caused, and I want us to work things out. Also, I deeply regret and apologize to those who were hurt by my immature words and actions when I was young.''

