Facebook Bans French Comedian Dieudonne For Content Mocking Holocaust Victims

Social media company Facebook, on August 3, reportedly banned French comedian Dieudonne from its platform and Instagram permanently. According to international media reports, the company said that it banned the convicted anti-Semite for some of his post that used ‘dehumanising terms against jews’. While using his full name, Dieudonne M'Bala M’Bala, the social networking site reportedly said that in line with their policy on dangerous individuals and organisations, they banned the French comedian.

Back in June, Dieudonne had his YouTube channel cut off for similar reasons by mother company Google. As per reports, the comedian has also been convicted multiple times, in France and Belgium, for comments opponents say are ‘bluntly racist’.

Meanwhile, Facebook in a statement said that banning a person permanently from the services is a decision that they weigh very carefully. They further reportedly added that, however, individuals and organisations the attack others on the basis on what they are do not have a place on Facebook or Instagram.

Dieudonne has done ‘considerable’ damage

As per reports, the convicted anti-Semite, back in November, was fined 9,000 euros for posting a video deemed anti-Jewish by officials. He also reportedly received a two-month suspended jail term after saying he sympathised with one of the attackers involved in the January 2015 attack on the Paris offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The French government has repeatedly tried to shut down his shows in which he rails against the ‘Zionist lobby’ that he claims controls the world. Back in 2019, he was also given a two-year jail sentence and a fine for tax fraud and money laundering, under agreements that allowed him to perform community service instead.

While Dieudonne’s loyal following champion his right to free speech, the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism reportedly welcomed that ban as a ‘great victory’. They further said that Dieudonne’s posts have done ‘considerable and inseparable’ damage among young people. The French comedian is infamous for his trademark ‘quenelle’ hand gesture, which basically looks like an inverted Nazi salute. However, Dieudonne insists that the sign is merely anti-establishment.

