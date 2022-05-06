'Fauda' Star Tsahi Halevi Croons 'Yaara Teri Yaari' On Israel's 74th Independence Day

Prominent Israeli actor and singer Tsahi Halevi, who is in New Delhi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of his country, enthralled with his latest performance. The actor crooned iconic Hindi song 'yaara teri yaari', as well as hummed a few lines from the song Tamally Ma'ak at the event in the National capital.

The Fauda fame star sang the song amid cheers from the crowd at the event organised by the Embassy of Israel in India. The event also commemorated 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel. This is the first time that the actor has visited India. Mesmerised by the country's rich heritage and culture, the actor praised India for its creativity.

The Netflix series Fauda which depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has had a successful run in India. Speaking about it at the event, according to ANI, Tsahi Halevi said, "I think Fauda is a hit in India. We get a lot of social media feedback from India. We had great feedback from India. It is a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema."

Fauda has been bankrolled by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff with Trotem Shamir serving as the director. Noah Stollman, Michal Aviram, Yuval Yefet, Maayan Oz and Sari Azoulay Turgeman are the writers. The diplomatic relationship between the two countries commenced on 29 January 1992. Earlier this year, a commemorative logo to celebrate the same was launched on the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.

The launched logo featured the Ashoka Chakra and the Star of David forming the numeral 30, indicating the three long decades of India and Israel's diplomatic ties. Back in February, iconic buildings in India and Israel including the Gateway of India, Teen Murti Haifa Chowk, and Masada Fortress were lit up in Indian and Israeli colours.

The actor-singer even took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the people while hailing the hospitality of India. Thanking all for their love, the actor wrote, " Thank you very much for your warm hospitality #India it’s a privilege to finally come and meet you in person. Thank you for@NaorGilon and the entire team of@IsraelinIndia for organizing this celebration and inviting me to join you. @MantzurReuma thank you for making this happen."

