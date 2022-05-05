'Fauda' Star Tsahi Halevi Lauds India's 'creativity' On First Co-production With Israel

Israeli series 'Fauda' fame Tsahi Halevi is visiting India to commemorate the 30-year long establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Israel. The diplomatic relationship between the two countries commenced on 29 January 1992. Earlier this year, a commemorative logo to celebrate the same was launched on the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations. The launched logo featured the Ashoka Chakra and the Star of David forming the numeral 30, indicating the three long decades of India and Israel's diplomatic ties.

As a key part of the ongoing ties, the Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi, in a recent interaction with ANI, spoke about his involvement in the first co-production between the two countries. During the interaction, Halevi lauded India's "creativity and experience".

'India has a lot of creativity': Tsahi Halevi

The Netflix series star said, "I am involved in the first co-production between India and Israel. I know India has a lot of creativity. It has a lot of experience". While doing so, Halevi added that his action series about the Israel Defense Forces, Fauda, is a hit in India. The actor added, "I think Fauda is a hit in India. We get a lot of social media feedback from India. We had great feedback from India. It is a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema".

I think Fauda is a hit in India. We get a lot of social media feedback from India. We had great feedback from India. It is a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema: Israeli series 'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/z5Z6zOQkWQ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

More about Fauda

Developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, Fauda is based on the creators' experiences in the Israel Defense Forces. The first season of the actioner was released back in February 2015. The plot of the television series narrates the life of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit, and his team. After the success of the first season, the series was renewed for two more seasons.

Back in February, iconic buildings in India and Israel including the Gateway of India, Teen Murti Haifa Chowk and Masada Fortress were lit up in Indian and Israeli colours.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter/@faudaofficialtv/Instagram)