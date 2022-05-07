'Fauda' Star Tsahi Halevi To Feature In First Indo-Israeli Film; 'Every Day I Am Inspired'

Fauda fame Tsahi Halevi, who is visiting India for the first time to participate in Israel Independence Day celebrations in the National capital, shared his fondness for India. The actor-singer, who performed the Hindi Song Yaara Teri Yaari in Delhi for the celebrations, sat down for a conversation with Indian Express and shared his views on India's cultural space.

The actor who plays the role of Naor, a member of a Mista'arvim unit in Fauda, revealed how he got fascinated with India's cultural space, especially the new content on digital platforms and cinema. The actor who is visiting the country for the first time to commemorate 30 years of India-Israel diplomatic relations, is excited about being a part of Bollywood.

Fauda star Tsahi Halevi on collaborating with Bollywood filmmakers

Coming as an exciting surprise for the fans, Halevi who gained popularity with his character in Fauda, is all set to star in the first Indo-Israeli co-production. During his interaction with the media in Delhi, the actor revealed how he is in touch with various filmmakers in Mumbai while trying to understand their work and see how he works together with them.

The series Fauda, which got many Indian addicted during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and explores the moral dilemma of the human condition, and the relativity of what is right and wrong. The actor who is also an amazing musician expressed his love for the art and revealed how got picked up for Bethlehem in 2013. It was only because he could speak Arabic. In 2015, he released a single Tamali Ma’aek, a cover of an Arabic song.

The singer even crooned Tere jaisa yaar kahaan from the film Yaarana during the celebration of the Indo-Israeli relationship in Delhi. He’s performed with Liora Yitzhak, who is known for singing Hindi film songs and featured in her videos.

Currently, the star is enjoying his stay in India while basking in the positive vibes of the country. Halevi is practicing yoga, savouring delectable food, meeting people, and enjoying the simplicity of the country.

IMAGE: Instagram/tsahihalevi