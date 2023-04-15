Former NMIXX Member Jinni Signs Exclusive Contract With New Agency As A Soloist

K-pop singer Jinni, who was a member of the South Korean band NMIXX, has signed a contract with a new label. Reportedly, Jinni has signed an exclusive contract with an agency named United Artist Production (UAP). The agency, further, has joined hands with another agency called Sublime Artist Agency to handle the activities of the K-pop singer hereafter.

Sublime Artist Agency confirmed the news in an official statement on April 14. They wrote, "Hello, this is Sublime. We are making an announcement regarding the management collaboration MOU [Memorandum Of Understanding] between Jinni’s agency UAP (United Artist Production) and Sublime. Jinni recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP, and through our management MOU collaboration, our agency will be carrying out her management on their behalf."

Sublime further added, " We plan to give our unsparing support to UAP artist Jinni’s global activities so that she can fully display her wide array of hidden potential, and we are delighted to be able to work together. We are always grateful for the great deal of interest and love you give Sublime’s artists, and we ask that you also give lots of support to Jinni and UAP as she makes a new start. Thank you."

Jinni as a solo artist

Jinni will now be working as a solo artist under the label UAP. They shared a post and gave her a warm welcome. They also announced her stage name that has changed from Jinni to Jini. They captioned the post, "[JINI] Welcome to UAP."

The soloist and former member of NMIXX left JYP Entertainment back in 2022 due to personal reasons. Jinni left the group after 10 months of their debut. JYP Entertainment had confirmed the news of the K-pop artist's departure in an official statement. It said that her exclusive contract with the agency has been terminated and NMIXX will continue to work without her as a six-member group.