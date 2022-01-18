Former T-ara Star Soyeon To Marry Football Player Cho Yu-min, Pens Note For Fans

After the successes on the professional front, Soyeon has something on the professional front too. The singer is all set to take the next step in her relationship with soccer player Cho Yu-min.

The K-pop artist announced that she has got engaged. After a relationship of three years, the couple is all set to get married. The nuptials are set to take place in November this year.

Former T-ara star Soyeon to tie the knot with soccer player Cho Yu-min

Soyeon took to Instagram to make the important announcement to her fans. She shared that her bond with her fans has been strong for the past 12 years, since she earned popularity in 2009, and so she wished to share the news of her marriage.

Soyeon added that she was excited about revealing this side of hers to fans since she always tried to show only certain facets of her life to the world.

The artist added that she had decided to spend her life with someone who she was 'grateful' to find. She also said that the person was someone who cheered her on to take up challenges, even when she was down. She added that he had made efforts to build an equation with her parents.

Promising her fans that she would be more mature and stable person in the future and come up with better music videos for them, she sought their blessings and support.

Her agency Think Entertainment confirmed that the couple would be tying the knot after three years of relationship. They added that the wedding was likely to take place in November 2022 afternoon Yu Min's football season is concluded.

Soyeon had earned popularity with the T-ara band till 2017 after the group went on a hiatus. She was not a part of the band that regrouped in 2020. She has launched numerous singles and also starred in films and TV shows.

Yu-Min plays for the Suwon Football Club in the Korean K League 1. He was one of the members of the team that won the gold medal for South Korea at the Asian Games in 2018.