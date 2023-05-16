Last Updated:

From Deepika Padukone Jury Debut To Pooja Hegde Mishap: Throwback To Cannes 2022

The 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival dazzled with diverse films, showcasing emerging talent. From glitz and glamour to unexpected hurdles.

Simple Vishwakarma
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
1/5
Source: @gauravgupta

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a Gaurav Gupta gown named "The Birth of Venus," featuring intricate embroidery, glass beads, and crystals. The ethereal creation took 3500 man-hours to craft. 

Deepika Padukone
2/5
Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram

Deepika, Cannes 2022 jury member, surprised netizens with her response to critiquing films. She emphasised focusing on audience perspective and cinema's impact on people's lives, leaving many confused

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
3/5
Source: @aishwaryarai/instagram/shutterstock

Aishwarya's fashion choices at Cannes 2022 impressed fans, but also attracted derogatory comments from trolls. She wore a pink suit and a voluminous Dolce and Gabbana gown adorned with floral motifs.

Pooja Hegde
4/5
Source: @poojahegde/instagram

Pooja made her debut at Cannes amidst last-minute mishaps. Despite losing her bags, she managed to shine on the red carpet, with her team arranging for necessary products and outfits.

R Madhavan
5/5
Source: @rmadhavan/instagram

R Madhavan, Indian actor, impressed with directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.' Official selection at Cannes 2022, standing ovation for 10 minutes, impacting festival-goers.

