From Rocker Chic To Vintage Fashion: Teresa Palmer's Fashion Looks That She Nailed

Teresa Palmer is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. Be it on-screen or off-screen, the actor sports classic and stylish outfits. Teresa Palmer's Instagram gives the viewers a good glimpse of the actor's fashion and lifestyle. On the occasion of the Lights Out actor's birthday, here's a look at 5 of her fashionable looks, in her daily life, photoshoots, or even from her TV shows.

Teresa Palmer's photos that stole the show

The minimalistic gothic look

Let's begin with a throwback picture to Teresa's picture with her husband. The 2:37 actor is sporting an off-shoulder dress with silver sequins and black lining. Further, she has a half-bun and ear piercings. The black lipstick adds a gothic element to the minimalist look. The image caption tells the audience that she was waiting for her husband to come back home.

Toned down rocker-chic for an outing

In another throwback outfit, Teresa is seen outside during one of her pregnancies. She is wearing a pair of navy blue jeans and a black undershirt. Further, she added a thick black and white jacket to the outfit. Completing the outfit with round-rimmed black glasses and a matching side purse, the outfit is perfect for a casual day out with friends.

Reel vs Real

In this post, the actor shared a photo from one of her photoshoots. She is lounging on the wine red seats of a convertible car. Donning a black sequined bralette top with sheer black shorts and stockings, the look is completed with a long-sleeved jacket with a yellow flower design and black accents. To add a humorous touch to the photo, she also added a picture of hers during pregnancy. The caption says 'School Drop Off: Insta vs Reality'.

To Stain or Not to Stain

In yet another post with a quirky caption, Teresa wrote, "Probably thinking about how I’m about to get stains on 99% of this outfit." She is wearing a white frill crop top under a white dungaree. A black zipper jacket with a yellow and white flower design on one side completes the look. For her hair and makeup, the actor went for wavy hair and smokey eyes with minimal makeup.

Travel to the Past

The actor is currently seen on SKY's A Discovery of Witches. The supernatural-fantasy thriller show has enabled the actor to don stylish costumes. Here she is seen in a behind-the-scenes photo with her co-star Matthew Goode. Keeping in line with the story of the series, she is wearing a dark ensemble outfit. A black gown, with a black overcoat and black leather full sleeve gloves, and braided crown hair completes the look. The dress also has some accessories to liven the outfit.

