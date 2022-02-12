From 'Snowdrop' To Nevertheless', 6 K-dramas To Watch On OTT Platforms This Valentine's

For the die-hard romantics, who are never exhuasted of all the possible options of watching a passionate love story online? Then this is the most apt time to turn to K-dramas for escapism as Valentine's Day is just around the corner. In the recent past, the popularity of Korean shows has reached a notch higher. From epic sagas drenched in mythology to hilarous romantic comedies, K-dramas offer a wide range of variations that can make you smile, cry, swoon and fall in immense love. Hence, as Valentine's Day nears, here we have curated a list of few romantic K-dramas to binge-watch on the ultimate day of love.

'Snowdrop'

Starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in the lead role, Snowdrop revolves around a passionate love story that takes place back in 1987 in Seoul. A young female university student treats a man, who jumps into her dormitory despite the dangers that lurks around. Thus the flower of love blooms which takes audiences on a nail-biting roller coaster of romance.

'Fight For My Way'

Featuring Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won, Fight For My Way is a romantic series tracing the life of Go Dong-nam, a former taekwondo champion and his childhood friend Choi Ae-ra. As the lead characters struggle to follow their dream, the long time bond and immature friendship between the two turn into passionate romance. Although, the two do not change their childlike dynamic, the story proves the iconic dialogue 'Pyaar Dosti Hai.'

'Doom At Your Service'

Doom At Your Service is a fantasy love story with a pinch of mythology added to it. With Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk as the main leads, the plot of this K-drama explores the life of young woman who gets diagonsed with a brain tumour and learns she only has 100 days to love. Despising her life, one day she gets drunk and prays for the destruction of the world while looking at a shooting star. Everything changes, when the diety of Doom literally knocks her dock to fulfill her wish.

'Nevertheless'

Starring Han So-hee, Song Kang and Chae Jong-hyeop, Neverthless is complex love story that deals with sensitive issues like infedility and cheating. A man who is annoyed with relationships but likes to flirt comes across a woman who wants to date but doesn't believe in love. Thus begins a saga of passion and chemistry that draws them together even when doubts and red flags flock them.

'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim'

Featuring Park Seo-joo and Park Min-young, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim chronicles the life of an elite entrepreneur whose world is shaken upon learning that her long time secretary Kim is resigning from her position. However, problem arises when the narcissistic business falls in love with Kim while asking her to stay by his side. What adds more volume to their story is their dark past that unknowingly binds them together.

